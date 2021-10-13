Published: 6:25 PM October 13, 2021

Galvin Green Man is named the best pub in the country - Credit: Creative Camera

Essex’s Galvin Green Man has been named the best pub in the UK at the National Pub & Bar Awards.

The venue, which is run by Michelin-starred Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin, was given the top accolade at a prestigious event at London’s 30 Euston Square.

The venue, which was opened by the Galvins in 2016, was commended for its first-class delivery of food, drink, service and all-round pub experience.

Its charming setting in a peaceful meadow, with the River Chelmer running through the beer garden amidst the Essex countryside is also a huge factor in the pub’s success.

The Galvin Green Man is said to be one of the oldest pubs in Essex, built in 1341.

‘To come through the last year and a half and be recognised like this is fantastic,’ Chris Galvin says. ‘Everyone’s a winner here, but I’m particularly proud of our head chef, Chris Ball, and our general manager, Katie MacKay, who runs a really tight ship.

'It’s all about looking after our locals and anyone that visits. We try our best day in, day out. It’s important to mention our suppliers, who have been on the same difficult journey and often get forgotten. They redoubled their efforts when we reopened.’

‘Winning this award showcases everything we’ve been doing for so long, and it's amazing,' adds Katie MacKay, Galvin Green Man’s general manager.

‘We have a fantastic team, an incredible community and brilliant suppliers. We love what we do, so it’s great to know that other people love it too.’

Along with 94 other best-in-county pubs, the team of Galvin Green Man gathered at 30 Euston Square to acknowledge the best pubs in the UK.

Celebrating the UK pub and bar industry, the event was hosted by food critic Grace Dent.

Address: Main Road, Howe Street, Chelmsford CM3 1BG

Opening Hours: Lunch: Wednesday-Friday 12pm-2.30pm. Saturday 11.30-2pm, Sunday 11.30am-5pm

Dinner: Wednesday-Thursday 6pm-8pm, Friday-Saturday 5.30-10pm, Sunday 11.30am-5pm

Open for drinks from 11am and tapas is available throughout the day

Website: galvinrestaurants.com











