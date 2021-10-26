Christmas day dinners 2021: 9 delicious places to go in Norfolk
- Credit: picjumbo.com, Pexels
We've found the best places to eat and be merry with family this December 25th across Norfolk.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but there is also a lot of pressure to make it perfect. Getting that turkey moist, the Yorkshire puddings risen, and all the vegetable cooked at the same time can be a huge strain whilst you're also trying to spend time with family.
But fear not... there is an alternative. Many have already chosen to swap the saucepans for serviettes and enjoy dinner at a hotel, restaurant, or pub this Christmas Day. It means you can relax and make memories with loved ones without having to dash off to put the sprouts on.
In no particular order, here are nine delightful places to go this Christmas for dinner, where the food is plentiful and the drinks flow, but there's no washing up after desert is finished.
Park Farm Hotel, Hethersett
Price: £90pp, under 12s £50pp and under 2s £21pp
Menu: Five courses plus a complimentary welcome drink
This delightful retreat is set in 200 acres of countryside which are just perfect for a post dinner stroll. If you fancy something truly extravagant, you could opt for their Three Night Christmas Package which includes all festive food and drink, unlimited access to leisure facilities, activities, a cosy bedroom, and a special gift.
The Ship Hotel, Brancaster
Price: £95pp, under 15s £50pp
Menu: Five courses plus champagne and canapes to start
Enjoy Christmas on the coast at our next location: a boutique hotel and restaurant that cannot wait to make your holiday magical. They too offer a Christmas package if you would like to stay overnight with a range of offers and rooms.
Wortwell Bell, Wortwell
Price: £59.95pp
Menu: Five courses
There are just a few spots left at this village pub near Waveney Lakes for Christmas Day. They will be offering a traditional meal in a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. Make sure to book your table quickly.
The Pigs, Edgefield
Price: £85pp, children £32.50
Menu: Four courses plus a complimentary drink
You'll start with a sharing board full of amazing local produce, before moving on to one of four mains (including vegetarian options). The Pigs has been filling bellies since 2006 and is renowned for not only their food, but their spa too. Think about making this Christmas even more memorable by staying over with one of their many packages.
Broom Hall Country Hotel, Watton
Price: £74.95pp
Menu: Four courses
This stunning Victorian country house is now a three star hotel that offers peace and tranquillity to all who visit. Dinner offers the choice of a traditional roast or salmon, duck, and vegetarian alternatives to suit the whole family.
The Ffolkes, Hillington
Price: £70pp, under 12s £32, under 5s £17
Menu: Three courses plus arrival drinks and coffee to close.
300 years after it was built, this old coaching inn is still doing what it does best: serving both locals and guests from far and wide. The menu is a mix of classic and unusual options - we particularly like the sound of the Raspberry & Aperol baked Alaska.
Byfords, Holt
Price: £80pp, under 12s £37
Menu: Four courses
Enter the "higgledy-piggledy world of Byfords" right in the centre of beautiful Holt this Christmas. The boutique bed and breakfast is also a café and takeaway the rest of the year. Not only happy doing Christmas lunch, you can also book in for breakfast instead with a glass of fizz as you're seated.
Dunston Hall, Dunston nr Norwich
Price: £79pp, under 12s £40
Menu: Four courses with a drink on arrival
Sit back and relax with your family this Christmas and let the team at Dunston Hall take care of everything. The menu looks truly mouth-watering with a dedicated menu for the younger celebrators. Santa himself will also be visiting for those well-behaved children who eat all their sprouts.
Assembly House, Norwich
Price: TBC
Menu: Four courses with a glass of champagne
Last but by no means least, we have a delightful location in the heart of Norwich. Enjoy fine dining in their gorgeous Georgian-style dining rooms where all you stresses can float away. Before the 25th, you can also book dinner in one of their chic glass igloos for a special treat with friends.