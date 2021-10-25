The best places for Christmas Day lunch in Somerset
If you're wondering which restaurants are open on Christmas Day in Somerset, we've gathered together some of the best places serving a Christmas Day menu this year.
Cadbury House, Frost Hill, Congresbury
This big country hotel has had generations of the same families returning year in and year out on Christmas Day. Cadbury House also offers residential packages to save that drive home afterward.
This year it is offering three courses plus a cheeseboard and coffee and mince pies for adults at £95 and children (aged two-12) £45.
The Woolpack Inn, Shepherds Way, St Georges, Weston-super-Mare
With a change in ownership a couple of years ago came a modern revamp for this pub, which even has its own farm shop now.
On Christmas Day The Woolpack is offering Champagne or Buck Fizz on arrival, followed by four courses, plus a cheeseboard with a glass of sherry or port, followed by coffee and mince pies and truffles to take home. There will be some full tummies after all that.
The meal will set you back £69.95 per head for adults and children (under 12) £35 per head.
The Castle Hotel at Taunton, Castle Green, Taunton
An indulgent feast awaits this year at the independent The Castle Hotel at Taunton, in Somerset's county town.
Enjoy a glass of Champagne on arrival followed by a five-course menu created by Head Chef, John Godfrey.
The price is £137.50 per person.
Plate at The Bird Hotel, Pulteney Road, Bath
With its own Alpine lodge this winter, this snazzy hotel is also setting up winter dining domes outside and is ever at the forefront of new gastro ideas in Bath.
On Christmas Day the hotel's restaurant, Plate, will offer dining guests four courses, followed by chocolates and a 'tipple from the naughty shelf' at a cost of £125 per person, children half price.
The Duck at Burtle, Station Road, Burtle
If you fancy Christmas Day lunch at a smart gastro pub, this could be the one for you. The Duck is serving up three courses, with tasty alternatives such as beef wellington and halibut on the menu alongside the traditional turkey.
Christmas Day lunch this year is £70 per Adult, £45 per Child.
The Swan, Cheddar Road, Wedmore
Another smart gastro pub option is The Swan at Wedmore. With classy options like dressed crab and seared breast of wood pigeon to start with, its menu does stand out.
Christmas Day lunch is priced at £85 per person this year.
