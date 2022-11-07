Festive dining

Relax this festive season and let someone else do the work (and the washing up). We have just the places to enjoy a Christmas celebration

Ashridge House, Berkhamsted

Ashridge is renowned for its lavish celebrations including weddings, conferences and live events and this Christmas, the Berkhamsted venue will be illuminated with an adventure of light and sound, festive afternoon teas and other show-stopping Christmas events. Having been the royal residence for Henry VIII and Elizabeth I, savour the fascinating history of award-winning historical elegance this Christmas.

ashridgehouse.org.uk

Sopwell House, St Albans

Treat yourself at Sopwell House during the festive season. The St Albans-based country house hotel offers indulgent spa treatments, delicious food from new restaurant Omboo, a festive menu in the brasserie as well as afternoon tea. Flexibility allows for a little bit of Christmas magic for everyone visiting, from intimate private dining or large parties.

sopwellhouse.co.uk

Brookmans

Brookmans is many things to many people – a proper village local where friends from Brookmans Park go to unwind and catch up, a spacious spot for a coffee or a light, fresh lunch and a smart, opulent restaurant to enjoy a Christmas meal with dearest friends, close family and colleagues, too. It invites everyone to come together this Christmas.

brookmanspub.com

Enjoy a festive menu in the brasserie at Sopwell House, St Albans - Credit: Sopwell House/Luke Albert Photography

West Lodge Park

West Lodge Park in Hadley Wood is an enchanting place to be at Christmas. Established since 1769, the team are constantly striving to provide new ideas and exciting culinary experiences for guests. From the fire in the candlelit lounge to festive lunches, dinners and afternoon tea, it promises a wonderful ambience for every guest this festive season.

westlodgepark.co.uk

Lussman's

Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen restaurant group comprises five restaurants in the county: St Albans, Harpenden, Hertford, Hitchin, Berkhamsted and whether you’re planning a large party or intimate get-together the team will make any festive celebration memorable. The set menu, including thyme-roasted beetroot and slow roast West Country should of lamb, will be available between November 28 and January 2.

lussmanns.com

The White Horse, Hatching Green

The White Horse at Hatching Green, Harpenden, serves fresh, quality, seasonal food every day, alongside fine ales, carefully chosen wines, gins and classic cocktails. During the festive season it continues to serve the good stuff. From free-range bronze turkeys to grass-fed British beef, a warm welcome is promised, and the special Christmas menu is offered from November 23 to Christmas Eve.

thewhitehorseharpenden.co.uk

Lussmans now have five restaurants in the county - Credit: Matthew Bishop Photography

The Red Lion, Water End

The Red Lion in Water End is tucked away in the countryside but it’s certainly worth discovering. Comforting seasonal produce and succulent flavours are on the menu which caters for every celebration including office Christmas parties and family gatherings. Available from November 23, the a la carte menu offers free-range English rose turkey to panettone bread and butter pudding.

redlionwaterend.co.uk

The Grove, Chandler's Cross

The Grove is a magical place to be during the festive season. From wintry walks to roaring fires and mulled wine, there’s also some unique event spaces for celebrations of all sizes. From breath-taking displays, delicious feasts and a unique setting for an unforgettable festive experience, it has packages on offer for 60 to 400 guests throughout December to January.

thegrove.co.uk

The Gatsby, Berkhamsted

The Gatsby in Berkhamsted always offers attentive service whether you dine in the restaurant and soak up the sound of the resident pianist or simply pop in for a drink. The art deco building is perfect for Christmas bookings which are being taken for up to 30 people for sit down meals, with private hire offered for larger bookings.

thegatsby.net

The Glasshouse at The Grove is a stunning venue to enjoy a festive feast - Credit: Chris Tubbs Photography

Pendley Manor, Tring

Pendley Manor Christmases will certainly be above guest expectations. From roaring fires to delicious treats, the country house has anything from Christmas lunches and dinners to festive afternoon teas, party and residential packages. An historic atmosphere and indulgent spa afternoons are also on the agenda from this grand venue which offers some of the finest of country comforts.

pendley-manor.co.uk

THOMPSON, St Albans

THOMPSON St Albans is looking forward to welcoming diners during the festive period, up to and including Christmas Day. Phil Thompson and the team have prepared luxurious dishes befitting the festive season and with a Michelin plate achieved in 2017, this family run, award-winning restaurant has built up a fine reputation for its standard of food and quality ingredients.

thompsonstalbans.co.uk

The Farmhouse at Redcoats, Hitchin

The Farmhouse at Redcoats in Hitchin is special throughout the year but the 600-year-old farmhouse comes alive with the fireplaces decked, hearths blazing and decadent meals served in the festive season. With three private dining rooms suiting varying guest numbers, the team know how to throw a good party. It comes as no surprises bookings are being snapped up quickly.

farmhouseatredcoats.co.uk