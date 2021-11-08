Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Hampshire 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
It is a known fact that cooking Christmas dinner is one of the most stressful culinary events of the year. But have no fear, these pubs, restaurants and eateries in Hampshire will take care of you and your family this Christmas so that you can sit back and enjoy the most magical day of the year together.
Chewton Glen, New Forest
Take your tastebuds on a journey this Christmas with the splendid Christmas Day feast at Chewton Glen. The menu is inspired by all the joyful moments of Christmas dinner with the family, sharing side dishes and leaning over to pass the gravy or get an extra portion of trimming. All this without the morning spent in the kitchen and the dreary post-meal tidy up means that you can spend the whole day with loved ones.
Where: Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, New Forest, Hampshire BH25 6QS
Pricing: £140pp
Booking information: www.chewtonglen.com/festive-feasts/christmas-day-at-the-kitchen
Hotel du Vin, Winchester
Add a little luxury sparkle to your Christmas dinner this year with Hotel du Vin's champagne Christmas meal. You can expect a divine offering that will satisfy all taste buds and preferences as options for meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans are available.
Hotel du Vin also offer a full Christmas getaway package for either a 2 or 3-night stay over the Christmas weekend.
Most Read
- 1 The Hairy Bikers Go North to the Peak District
- 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 5 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 6 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 7 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 8 The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021
- 9 How Mrs Kirkham’s Cheese launched their own farm shop
- 10 The 11 best Christmas markets in Dorset 2021
Where: 14 Southgate St, Winchester SO23 9EF
Pricing: £114.95pp
Booking information: www.hotelduvin.com/locations/winchester/christmas-2021
The Chilworth Arms, Chilworth
This trendy family-friendly pub will open its doors on the 25th of December and welcome you in for an impeccable Christmas Dinner. The menu boasts a range of classic options or something a little different for Epicureans seeking a new taste experience.
Where: The Chilworth Arms, Chilworth Road, Southampton, Hampshire, SO16 7JZ
Pricing: Starting at £86.95pp (adults) and £41.50 (child). A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.
Booking information: www.chilwortharms.co.uk/christmas-day-menu
The Pig Hotel, New Forest
The Pig Hotel is always an exceptional culinary experience. Currently, the Christmas menu is only available to residents, but if you're looking to book a Christmas getaway in the New Forest, this 3-day stay is a perfect choice. Rooms start from £259.
Where: Beaulieu Road, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, SO42 7QL
Pricing: £135 per adult and £50 per child (residents only)
Booking information: www.thepighotel.com/brockenhurst/christmas
The Still & West
Enjoy Christmas dinner in the comfortable and familiar surroundings of this nautical pub with great views out over the port. The menu also caters for many different dietary needs including fantastic options for vegans, vegetarians and people with a gluten intolerance.
Where: Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, Portsmouth PO1 2JL
Pricing: Adults £85pp (Adults) and £42.50pp (Children under 12)
Booking information: www.stillandwest.co.uk/christmas
Monty's Inn
Tuck into a scrumptious Christmas Day lunch with the whole family at the cosy Monty's Inn. Promising to be a relaxed and informal meal, Monty's Inn will quite easily feel like a home away from home.
Where: Monty's Inn, Palace Ln, Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZL
Pricing: £90pp (adult) and £45pp (child). A deposit of £50 per adult is required at booking
Booking information: www.montaguarmshotel.co.uk/festive-dining-2021
Barton's Mill, Basingstoke
The cosy interior of Barton's Mill, a refurbished Mill complete with oak beams and a water wheel will provide a perfect Christmas getaway for the day. You can expect friendly service and a scrumptious 5-course feast on the day.
Where: Bartons Ln, Old Basing, Basingstoke RG24 8AE
Pricing: £73.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit required)
Booking information: www.bartonsmillpubanddining.co.uk/christmas
Chalkhill Blue, Andover
With its trendy and modern interior and Christmas menu at a really affordable price, Chalkhill Blue is a must-visit for the frugal family still looking to escape the house (and the kitchen!) for a little luxury.
Where: Hawker Siddley Way, Andover, SP11 8BF
Pricing: £43.00pp
Booking information: www.chalkhillbluepubandover.co.uk/christmas
The Old Forge, Otterbourne
If you're looking for a quick escape from the bustle of Winchester then head to The Old Forge situated in the idyllic village of Otterbourne; it's just a 10-minute drive away. This characterful pub will serve up a delectable menu that will put a smile on the whole families face this Christmas.
Where: Main Rd, Otterbourne, Winchester SO21 2EE
Pricing: Starting at £76.95pp (adults) and £39.50 (child). A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.
Booking information: www.theoldforgeotterbourne.co.uk/christmas-day-menu
The Plough, Southampton
Festive cheer will abound as soon as you decide to let the chefs at The Plough take care of Christmas dinner this year. The menu has a range of delicious traditional options like Roast Turkey and all the trimmings or something a little different for anyone trying to dip their toes into the meat-free life this Christmas in the form of a Malaysian Aubergine Curry or a festive Parsnip & Cranberry Nut Roast.
Where: The Plough, Portsmouth Rd, Bursledon, Southampton SO31 8BT
Pricing: £65pp (adults) and £15pp (child)
Booking information: www.ploughbursledon.co.uk/christmas
The Sloop Inn, Isle of Wight
With a menu boasting so many mouth-watering options for vegans and vegetarians, maybe this could be the Christmas to go meat-free! The Mushroom, Brie and Cranberry Wellington sounds especially delectable.
Where: Mill Square, Wootton, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 4HS
Pricing: £49.99pp. A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.
Booking information: www.stonehouserestaurants.co.uk/thesloopinntheisleofwight/christmas-day-menu
And now for the most important question...
Read more of the best Hampshire Christmas content:
Magical Christmas markets in Hampshire 2021
The Watercress Line's Christmas train rides return to Hampshire