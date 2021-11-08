Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Hampshire 2021

Take Christmas off this year and have Christmas Dinner at one of Hampshire's brilliant hospitality venues - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is a known fact that cooking Christmas dinner is one of the most stressful culinary events of the year. But have no fear, these pubs, restaurants and eateries in Hampshire will take care of you and your family this Christmas so that you can sit back and enjoy the most magical day of the year together.

Chewton Glen, New Forest

Take your tastebuds on a journey this Christmas with the splendid Christmas Day feast at Chewton Glen. The menu is inspired by all the joyful moments of Christmas dinner with the family, sharing side dishes and leaning over to pass the gravy or get an extra portion of trimming. All this without the morning spent in the kitchen and the dreary post-meal tidy up means that you can spend the whole day with loved ones.

Where: Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, New Forest, Hampshire BH25 6QS

Pricing: £140pp

Booking information: www.chewtonglen.com/festive-feasts/christmas-day-at-the-kitchen

Hotel du Vin, Winchester

Add a little luxury sparkle to your Christmas dinner this year with Hotel du Vin's champagne Christmas meal. You can expect a divine offering that will satisfy all taste buds and preferences as options for meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans are available.

Hotel du Vin also offer a full Christmas getaway package for either a 2 or 3-night stay over the Christmas weekend.

Where: 14 Southgate St, Winchester SO23 9EF

Pricing: £114.95pp

Booking information: www.hotelduvin.com/locations/winchester/christmas-2021

The Chilworth Arms, Chilworth

This trendy family-friendly pub will open its doors on the 25th of December and welcome you in for an impeccable Christmas Dinner. The menu boasts a range of classic options or something a little different for Epicureans seeking a new taste experience.

Where: The Chilworth Arms, Chilworth Road, Southampton, Hampshire, SO16 7JZ

Pricing: Starting at £86.95pp (adults) and £41.50 (child). A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.

Booking information: www.chilwortharms.co.uk/christmas-day-menu

The Pig Hotel, New Forest

The Pig Hotel is always an exceptional culinary experience. Currently, the Christmas menu is only available to residents, but if you're looking to book a Christmas getaway in the New Forest, this 3-day stay is a perfect choice. Rooms start from £259.

Where: Beaulieu Road, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, SO42 7QL

Pricing: £135 per adult and £50 per child (residents only)

Booking information: www.thepighotel.com/brockenhurst/christmas

The Still & West

Enjoy Christmas dinner in the comfortable and familiar surroundings of this nautical pub with great views out over the port. The menu also caters for many different dietary needs including fantastic options for vegans, vegetarians and people with a gluten intolerance.

Where: Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, Portsmouth PO1 2JL

Pricing: Adults £85pp (Adults) and £42.50pp (Children under 12)

Booking information: www.stillandwest.co.uk/christmas

Monty's Inn

Tuck into a scrumptious Christmas Day lunch with the whole family at the cosy Monty's Inn. Promising to be a relaxed and informal meal, Monty's Inn will quite easily feel like a home away from home.

Where: Monty's Inn, Palace Ln, Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZL

Pricing: £90pp (adult) and £45pp (child). A deposit of £50 per adult is required at booking

Booking information: www.montaguarmshotel.co.uk/festive-dining-2021

Barton's Mill, Basingstoke

The cosy interior of Barton's Mill, a refurbished Mill complete with oak beams and a water wheel will provide a perfect Christmas getaway for the day. You can expect friendly service and a scrumptious 5-course feast on the day.

Where: Bartons Ln, Old Basing, Basingstoke RG24 8AE

Pricing: £73.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit required)

Booking information: www.bartonsmillpubanddining.co.uk/christmas

Chalkhill Blue, Andover

With its trendy and modern interior and Christmas menu at a really affordable price, Chalkhill Blue is a must-visit for the frugal family still looking to escape the house (and the kitchen!) for a little luxury.

Where: Hawker Siddley Way, Andover, SP11 8BF

Pricing: £43.00pp

Booking information: www.chalkhillbluepubandover.co.uk/christmas

The Old Forge, Otterbourne

If you're looking for a quick escape from the bustle of Winchester then head to The Old Forge situated in the idyllic village of Otterbourne; it's just a 10-minute drive away. This characterful pub will serve up a delectable menu that will put a smile on the whole families face this Christmas.

Where: Main Rd, Otterbourne, Winchester SO21 2EE

Pricing: Starting at £76.95pp (adults) and £39.50 (child). A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.

Booking information: www.theoldforgeotterbourne.co.uk/christmas-day-menu

The Plough, Southampton

Festive cheer will abound as soon as you decide to let the chefs at The Plough take care of Christmas dinner this year. The menu has a range of delicious traditional options like Roast Turkey and all the trimmings or something a little different for anyone trying to dip their toes into the meat-free life this Christmas in the form of a Malaysian Aubergine Curry or a festive Parsnip & Cranberry Nut Roast.

Where: The Plough, Portsmouth Rd, Bursledon, Southampton SO31 8BT

Pricing: £65pp (adults) and £15pp (child)

Booking information: www.ploughbursledon.co.uk/christmas

The Sloop Inn, Isle of Wight

With a menu boasting so many mouth-watering options for vegans and vegetarians, maybe this could be the Christmas to go meat-free! The Mushroom, Brie and Cranberry Wellington sounds especially delectable.

Where: Mill Square, Wootton, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 4HS

Pricing: £49.99pp. A £10pp non-refundable deposit is required.

Booking information: www.stonehouserestaurants.co.uk/thesloopinntheisleofwight/christmas-day-menu

And now for the most important question...

