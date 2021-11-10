Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Suffolk 2021

Celebrate Christmas without having to step foot in the kitchen this year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is a truth universally acknowledged that cooking Christmas dinner is one of the most stressful culinary events of the year.

But have no fear, these pubs, restaurants and eateries in Suffolk will take care of you and your family this Christmas so that you can sit back and enjoy the most magical day of the year together.

The Forge Kitchen

Soak up the cool ambience of The Forge Kitchen this Christmas and experience a 5-course taste sensation without having to lift a finger in the Kitchen this year. Being a Smokehouse, you can also expect some exciting twists to your favourite Christmas staples, such as a smoky teapot of mulled wine for the table to share at arrival and smoked BBQ pork belly rib with a burnt cider apple sauce.

Where: 1-3 Duke St, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 0AE

Pricing: £84.50 per person and £47 for children under 12

Booking information: www.theforgekitchen.co.uk/christmas-2021

Marquis

Sit down for a luxury 6 course Christmas Dinner at the Marquis a beautiful hotel and restaurant set amongst the idyllic hills of the Brett Valley in south Suffolk. The meal is a set menu, and there are two options, one for meat-eaters and one for vegetarians, meaning that you can choose a curated option that suits your preference or maybe try a meat-free Christmas this year.

Where: Upper Street, Layham, Suffolk IP7 5JZ

Pricing: £130 per person, deposit required at booking stage.

Booking information: www.themarquissuffolk.co.uk/menu/christmas-day-menus

The Ivy House Country Hotel

The Ivy House Country Hotel will be hosting its Christmas dinner in The Crooked Barn, an exquisite high ceilinged barn with wonky 16th-century beams. It's hard to think of a more perfect setting for a festive feast.

Where: Ivy Lane Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 8HY

Pricing: £75 per adult and £40 per child

Booking information: www.ivyhousecountryhotel.co.uk/christmas

The Highwayman

The Highwayman is a grade II listed 17th-century timber-framed pub that oozes cosiness and charm, and the menu on offer for Christmas Dinner is certainly tempting. In fact, it may be impossible to choose what to eat as everything on offer sounds delicious!

Where: Norwich Road, Creeting St Mary, Ipswich IP6 8PD

Pricing: £74.50 per person (deposit of £20pp is required)

Booking information: www.thehighwayman.net/christmas-day

The Angel

Currently, the Christmas Day Menu is only bookable for residents staying in the hotel over the festive weekend, but non-residents can join the waitlist for the time being. But really, what could be more Christmassy than having a mini-break at the hotel Charles Dickens visited many times when he stayed in Bury St Edmunds.

Where: 3 Angel Hill, Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1LT

Pricing: £105 per adult and £50 per child, £100 deposit required at booking.

Booking information: www.theangel.co.uk

The Hotel Victoria

Built in 1897, this stunning Victorian-era building is planted right in front of South Beach and boasts a beautiful modern interior. The menu on offer this Christmas is sure to delight the taste buds of everyone from the fussiest of eaters right to Gourmands seeking out only the best culinary experiences.

Where: Kirkley Cliff Rd, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0BZ

Pricing: £70.00 per person and under 12's £36.00 (£15pp deposit required)

Booking information: www.thehotelvictoria.co.uk/festive-period/christmas-day-lunch

The Mermaid

The comfortable and cosy interior of the Mermaid pub in Ipswich is the perfect location for a more affordable Christmas dining experience this year. There is also plenty of choice for vegans and vegetarians to select from.

Where: The Mermaid, Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 2EN

Pricing: £49.99 per person (£10 per adult non-refundable deposit required)

Booking information: www.mermaidpubipswich.co.uk/christmas_day_menu

Read more of the best Suffolk content:

Magical Christmas markets in Suffolk 2021

Christmas in Suffolk: gorgeous decorations, crafts and where to get the best real trees

12 unmissable Christmas pantos in Suffolk

Sign up to the Suffolk Magazine Newsletter for your fortnightly roundup of places and people of interest, food and drink recommendations and things to do in Suffolk.