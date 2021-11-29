10 cosy pubs to visit in Hampshire this Winter

Combat the cold at one of these cosy pubs in Hampshire this winter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nothing beats a roaring fire, drinks and the company of friends and family when winter rolls around.

These cosy pubs in Hampshire will give you a much-needed dose of Hygge to get you through the coldest months of the year.

The Black Boy

1 Wharf Hill, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NQ

Known to be utterly quirky in its interior design, there is no denying that this iconic Winchester pub has cosiness down to a fine art. There's an open fire inside, heaters outside and plenty of delicious real ales to drink, making The Black Boy a perfect winter hideout this year.

www.theblackboypub.com

The New Forest Inn

2 Boult Bee Cottages, Emery Down, Lyndhurst, Hampshire SO43 7DY

This 18th-century pub is nestled in the New Forest and has a welcoming atmosphere complete with oak beams and log burning fires. It's also the perfect spot to grab lunch after a brisk winter walk in the surrounding area. The pub is also dog friendly so treat your four-legged friend to a post-walk pit stop this winter.

www.thenewforestinn.co.uk

The Jolly Roger

156 Priory Rd, Gosport, Hampshire PO12 4LQ

Owing to its maritime location in Gosport overlooking the Portsmouth Harbour, this cosy nautical-themed pub has all the hallmarks of a cosy hideaway for winter. Think Dark wood, exposed brickwork, warm lighting and a traditional fireplace.

On the menu, you can expect great pub classics and a tasty Sunday roast, as well as a great selection of beers, wine and spirits.

www.ourlocal.pub/the-jolly-roger-gosport

The Old Bell & Crown

Hatherden Ln, Hatherden, Andover, Hampshire SP11 0HT

Packed full of countryside charm from its gorgeous thatched roof to busy floral curtains and an abundance of knick-knacks adorning the walls and fireplaces. The Old Bell & Crown is the kind of pub that feels just like a cosy little home away from home.

The menu offers a homemade soup of the day, beer-battered cod and chips and a couple of mushroom-based vegetarian options such as the earthy wild mushroom tagliatelle and garlic mushrooms on crusty bread.

www.oldbellandcrown.co.uk

The Mayfly

Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6AX

Modern with a charming nautical twist, The Mayfly serves up tasty food made with locally sourced ingredients and an exciting range of beverages, including many types of beer from craft to premium larger and everything in between, spirits and an extensive wine list.

The Mayfly's location on the River Test and proximity to the West Down Nature Reserve make it a mega-hit with walkers and cyclists. There is also the Longstock Park Water Gardens nearby too.

www.mayflyfullerton.co.uk

The Pheasant

Hollington Cross, Andover Rd, Highclere, Hampshire RG20 9SE

Near to the fabulous architectural marvel Highclere Castle aka Downton Abbey, The Pheasant is the perfect pit stop after a cheek flushing walk around the castle's grounds. You can settle down and soak up the pleasant atmosphere while sipping on a glass of wine and tucking into a hearty meal.

The team at The Pheasant are dedicated to sustainability and serve up comfort food and dishes for the more adventurous foodie, all made with local produce.

www.thepheasanthighclere.co.uk

The Wykeham Arms

75 Kingsgate St, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9PE

If you're visiting the Winchester Christmas Market during December or exploring the historic charm of the city throughout the cold months, The Wykeham Arms is the pub to go to this winter.

Loved by locals and anyone who visits Winchester. The Wykeham Arms is full of charm; this pub's cosy interior includes generous fireplaces, well-trodden rugs, numerous historical paintings and photos, vintage hardback books and hanging beer tankards and hats of all shapes.

www.wykehamarmswinchester.co.uk

The Thomas Lord

The High Street, West Meon, Nr Petersfield, Hampshire GU32 1LN

Sink into an old leather armchair and watch flames lick at the burning logs as you catch up with an old friend or spend the day with a loved one.

The Thomas Lord pub is an inviting and beautifully restored traditional village pub that offers a range of tasty dishes to choose from and plenty of drinks to sip on while you defrost yourself in front of the fire.

www.thethomaslord.co.uk

The Royal Oak

Fritham, Lyndhurst, Hampshire SO43 7HJ

Small in size, The Royal Oak is the very definition of cosy. Warm yourself by the fire and catch up with friends or family at this New Forest gem that is mightily popular with locals. And don't just take our word for it, The Royal Oak featured on the BBC One program Remarkable Places to Eat earlier this year. Presenter Fred Sirieix even declared 'I love this pub' due to its tasty food, excellent ale and fireside cosiness!

www.royaloakfritham.co.uk

The King's Head

Main Rd, Hursley, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 2JW

Modern and traditional interior design styles meet at this pub to create a comfortable and bright space. The King's Head is dedicated to local produce and sustainability and, as a result, received a 3-star award in 2016 from the Food Made Good sustainable restaurant association.

Besides the usual pub fixtures of delicious food and a bevvy of beverages, there's also a traditional skittles alley that can be hired, so gather your friends have a pint and get playing.

www.kingsheadhursley.co.uk

