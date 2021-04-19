Published: 9:18 AM April 19, 2021

David's Fish and Chips has been recognised as one of the best in the country. - Credit: Scott Drew

The 2021 top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK have been revealed at Fry Magazine's Awards. One of them is in Devon

Sometimes there's nothing better that a quick visit to the chippy. Be it as a treat on a day-trip to the beach, or a Friday night when cooking sounds like too much work. With over ten thousand shops across the nation to choose from, Fry Magazine is there to help you choose the best of the best. The magazine send in undercover tasters who mark each shop's produce on more than 40 different areas. This includes not only taste and texture, but customer service and social media presence. This year, there was a new category for Covid safe practice too. In 2021, one chippy in Devon made the list and is well worth a try if you're nearby.

David's Fish and Chips in Brixham is open seven days a week and has been feeding locals and tourists for more than 30 years. Their menu is extensive and offers plenty of options including gluten free. They were also featured in Fry's 2019 Top 50 too, so you can bet there isn't a thing about fish and chips they don't know.

The team are doing everything possible to keep customers safe. - Credit: Scott Drew

Devon Life spoke to the team about the achievement and just how much it has meant to them.

"Since winning this award, it has been so nice of people to congratulate us. We have had suppliers ringing us up, other fish and chip shops saying well done, people stopping us in the street... Its moments like this that show us how great our customers really are."

It's clear David's is truly part of the community. Even through the struggles of last year and the March 2020 lockdown, they persevered to keep people's plates filled.

"We have been sent letters, messages and cards, thanking us for helping [customers] by staying open and offering a delivery service Friday and Saturday evenings. It has been a lifeline for some as they were shielding during what has been an awful year for everyone. For example, one of our customers is based in the USA, and they order via our website for a delivery each week for their Mum who lives in Brixham, knowing that she is at least having one hot nutritious meal a week."

The award is testament to just how hard David's team works and the love they put into their food. You can order from their website for takeaway and follow them on Facebook for flash-sales and any updates. They sound too good to miss.