Published: 6:49 PM April 30, 2021

A new dining experience with a stunning view is being launched at the former Rothschild mansion, Waddesdon Manor.



Dining domes, identical to those installed at London's Syon House, Somerset House and Queen’s House, are the new attraction at the stately home overlooking the Vale of Aylesbury.



The grounds to Windmill Hill have been opened for the fist time to guests to enable an award-winning dining experience with expansive countryside views that drew Ferdinand de Rothschild to this setting in Bucks, close to Tring.



Offering a seasonal menu paired with cocktails and wines, the manor has sittings for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner from May 20 to June 13.







