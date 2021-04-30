Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

Fine dining experience launched at exclusive Rothschild property

Logo Icon

Richard Young

Published: 6:49 PM April 30, 2021   
Dining domes at Waddesdon Manor

Dining domes at Waddesdon Manor offer fine dining with a difference - Credit: Rothschild Waddesdon

A new dining experience with a stunning view is being launched at the former Rothschild mansion, Waddesdon Manor. 

Dining domes, identical to those installed at London's Syon House, Somerset House and Queen’s House, are the new attraction at the stately home overlooking the Vale of Aylesbury. 

The grounds to Windmill Hill have been opened for the fist time to guests to enable an award-winning dining experience with expansive countryside views that drew Ferdinand de Rothschild to this setting in Bucks, close to Tring. 

Offering a seasonal menu paired with cocktails and wines, the manor has sittings for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner from May 20 to June 13. 



Hertfordshire Life
Hertfordshire

Don't Miss

Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

17 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
The Greatest Showman at Knaresborough - outdoor cinema this summer  

Yorkshire Life

Outdoor cinema showings in Yorkshire this summer

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining by the sea. Cornwall has plenty of beachside dining options

Cornwall Life

Al fresco dining in Cornwall: 9 of the best places to go

Cornwall Life

Logo Icon
Bigbury Sands beach in Devon with Burgh Island on the horizon.

Devon Life

9 of the best beaches to visit in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus