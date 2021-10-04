Dog friendly pubs in the Cotswolds: 18 of the best places to go

Published: 3:52 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM October 4, 2021

There’s nothing better than a cosy pub after a long muddy walk with your four-legged friend. Whether you’re after a tipple with your terrier or a pint with your pug, in no particular order, we’ve listed some of our favourite canine friendly venues in the Cotswolds



Duke of Wellington



Sherborne Street, Bourton-on-the-Water GL54 2BY



In prime position overlooking the pretty river Windrush, the Duke of Wellington is the perfect spot to soak in scenic views after an afternoon exploring Bourton-on-the-Water. Friendly staff will welcome your pooch with fresh water and biscuits while you enjoy perusing the classic British pub menu and choosing from an extensive range of ales and wine.





Crown & Trumpet Inn



14 Church St, Broadway WR12 7AE



Nestled behind Broadway village green, this 17th century inn built in beautiful Cotswold stone welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes into its bar and terrace. The Crown & Trumpet Inn boasts roaring fires and an outside seating area at the front of the pub – and a friendly atmosphere all year round. It’s the perfect place to relax with your tail-wagging friends after a countryside walk to and from Broadway Tower.





Gardeners Arms



Beckford Rd, Alderton, Tewkesbury GL20 8NL



After a long walk in the glorious, rolling countryside of Alderton, there’s no better place to rest and refuel than at the Gardeners Arms. A warm welcome awaits you from Wendy, her team and pub pooch Teddy, and guests can expect a varied, well-stocked bar, and a menu and specials board brimming with home cooked, locally sourced fare. Dogs don’t have to miss out – Teddy’s Dog Menu has plenty to keep four-legged friends satisfied.





Beehive



1-3 Montpellier Villas, Cheltenham GL50 2XE



Tucked away on the corner of a residential street in Cheltenham’s popular Montpellier district, the Beehive is everything you want in a pub: lively atmosphere, well-kept ales and a stocked bar and delicious homemade food. Bonus for dog-owners, four-legged friends are made to feel welcome in the pub and beer garden.





Lamb Inn



Sheep St, Burford OX18 4LR



Sit side by side with your pup at the Lamb Inn, on Sheep Street in the historic town of Burford. The traditional country hotel (dog-friendly rooms are available) and pub boasts comfy arm chairs, open fires, real ales and plenty on offer for both man and man’s best friend. There’s even a doggy menu when you both decide you fancy something to eat!





Churchill Arms



B4479, Paxford, Blockley, Chipping Campden GL55 6XH



Flagstone floors, an inglenook fireplace and exposed brick walls, the Churchill Arms exudes those cosy pub vibes you crave on those dreary days. The lovely staff will ensure your visit is an enjoyable one – and there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to drinking and dining. Furry companions are welcomed in the bar too.





Exmouth Arms



167 Bath Rd, Cheltenham GL53 7LX



With dog treats and water bowls available at the bar, the Exmouth Arms is a perfect place to enjoy a couple of drinks and dinner with the pup at your side. Positioned on Cheltenham’s lively Bath Road, the Exmouth serves fresh, homemade pub food and a fantastic range of real ales and beers including the pub’s own Exmouth Lager. There’s also a large beer garden, complete with pizza bar, at the rear of the pub.





The Falkland Arms



19-21 The Green, Great Tew, Chipping Norton OX7 4DB



This old pub is clad in ivy and dates back to the 16th century. This pub is very welcoming of pooches, so you can bundle in after a country walk or a visit to Blenheim Palace which is just 10 miles away.





The Mount Inn



High St, Stanton, Broadway WR12 7NE



If you and your dog fancy enjoying a drink with a view, then look no further than The Mount Inn at Stanton. Sitting up high overlooking the pretty village and its surrounding rolling greenery, soak in the panoramic vistas across the Vale of Evesham with a pint of Donnington in hand and the pup at your feet.





Red Lion



Pill Ln, Little Compton, Moreton-in-Marsh GL56 0RT



A warm welcome and friendly service from Sarah, Lisa and Cocoa the resident chocolate Labrador await you at the Red Lion in Long Compton. Winner of the ‘Family Dining Award’ in the 2018 Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards, this cosy, country pub greets man and man’s best friend – and Fido can even tuck into a pig ear or a treat available from the bar.





The Woolpack Inn



Slad Rd, Slad, Stroud GL6 7QA



Writer and poet Laurie Lee’s old drinking haunt, The Woolpack Inn in Slad is steeped in history and retains its traditional character that it’s established as a public house for over 300 years. The daily changing menu boasts tasty pub classics cooked well – think battered fish and chips, beef burgers and homemade curries. Dogs are very welcome too!





Old Spot Inn



2 Hill Rd, Dursley GL11 4JQ



The Old Spot Inn boasts a string of awards to its name, and for good reason! The fiercely loved, family-run local offers a great range of real ales and local ciders for punters to try and there’s a menu of delicious dishes to choose from at lunchtime. Sitting along the Cotswold Way, the pub makes a perfect pit-stop if you’re walking along the scenic countryside trail with the dog.





Hollow Bottom



Guiting Power, Cheltenham GL54 5UX



In the sleepy village of Guiting Power you’ll find the lovely Hollow Bottom pub, a quintessential country local that’s worth visiting even though it’s slightly out of the way. An imaginative menu of dishes and plenty of local ales ensure patrons return again and again, and you’ll find many of the regulars will be accompanied by their four legged friends. Perfect company for your pooch!





The Ebrington Arms



May Lane, Ebrington, Chipping Campden GL55 6NH



Serving the people of Ebrington, and visitors from far and wide, for over 300 years, you could say the Ebrington Arms knows what its doing when it comes to running a successful country pub. The award-winning pub with rooms is dog-friendly too so you can rest inside by the roaring log fire, or in the large beer garden if the weather allows, with a pint of Yubby bitter to hand and the pup at your feet.





Seven Tuns



Queen St, Chedworth, Cheltenham GL54 4AE



The friendly Seven Tuns is a cosy and charming 17th century inn, perfect for enjoying locally brewed ale, fresh coffee or something tasty to eat. The menu has something to suit everyone including locally sourced meat, freshly made pizzas and imaginative veggie dishes, and the dog won’t be left out either, with snacks available for your pooch to enjoy.





The Cotswold Arms



46 High St, Burford OX18 4QF



The Cotswold Arms is hard to miss on Burford High Street with its stunning hanging baskets and ivy-clad exterior. Take a step into this traditional 18th century pub and tuck into some beautifully home cooked fare with Fido at your feet. Welcoming staff will ensure your pooch is well fussed over, with a bowl of water and doggy treats to enjoy.





Kingham Plough



The Green, Kingham, Chipping Norton OX7 6YD



As well as being dog-friendly with a warm, unpretentious yet stylish atmosphere, the Kingham Plough has also perfected the balance between a traditional boozer and an exceptional dining venue.





The Plough Inn



5 High St, Finstock, Chipping Norton OX7 3BY



The Plough Inn is the ideal location come rain or shine. In the winter it’s great for curling up with your pooch by the roaring fire with a pint of ale in hand. In the summer, you can dine al fresco and enjoy the beautiful surrounding gardens of the pub.





Coach and Horses



Longborough, Moreton-in-Marsh GL56 0QU



This long-established coaching inn offers a great big Cotswold welcome for well behaved dogs and their owners. On the menu there is plenty of award winning Donnington ales, hearty home cooked food and mouth-watering Sunday lunches.





Follow Cotswold Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram