The Dorset shops on Fry's best fish and chips list 2021

Published: 12:58 PM April 19, 2021

The two best fish and chip shops in Dorset have been revealed. - Credit: Daria Shevtsova

The 2021 top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK have been revealed at Fry Magazine's Awards. Two of them are in Dorset

Sometimes there's nothing better that a quick visit to the chippy. Be it as a treat on a day trip to the beach, or a Friday night when cooking sounds like too much work. With over 10,000 shops across the nation to choose from, Fry's Magazine is there to help you choose the best of the best. The magazine sends in undercover tasters who mark each shop's produce on more than 40 different areas. This includes not only taste and texture, but customer service and social media presence. This year, there was a new category for Covid safe practice too.

In 2021's Top 50 list, two Dorset shops managed to rise to the top and are definitely worth a try if you're nearby.

Callaway's Fish & Chips

Nestled in Fordington, Dorchester, lies a tasty hidden gem. Callaway's Fish and Chips is a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike. They are no strangers to the Fry Magazine Top 50, also featuring last year. Having recently revamped their equipment and store, they are ready and raring to taking your order.

You can pop into the shop, go online, or even use their handy little mobile app to quickly order your favourite battered and fried food. The menu has all the classics and occasional seasonal extras - battered brussel sprouts anyone?!

Check out their website here.

Fish 'n' Fritz

Moving south to the coast, Weymouth is home to Dorset's second top 50 fish and chippie. Fish 'n' Fritz is a restaurant and takeaway that keeps winning awards. They hold a Gold Award from the Dorset Tourism Awards and were finalists at the South West Tourism Awards earlier this year. Not only that, but they are at the heart of the community and regularly participate in charitable events.

Their menu has all of your classic options, many of which can be enjoyed gluten-free too. You can also feel good about the fact all of their fish is sourced responsibly.

You can find their full menu online and even sign up for their newsletter to be notified of any upcoming specials or news. Why not also try their mushy peas recipe for some home comfort.