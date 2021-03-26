Easter meal deliveries and takeaways in the Cotswolds

Published: 10:15 AM March 26, 2021

The Easter Sunday lunch should be a cut above the rest, so we've gathered some great meal kits from Cotswold restaurants for your Easter bank holiday weekend



Keeley's Kitchen



Cheltenham



Cheltenham-based Keeley's Kitchen is the roast dinner delivery service that has become a staple for lots of families at the weekends.



For Easter, Keeley's will be serving special seasonal desserts including chocolate sponge and buttercream-filled egg, cheesecake eggs, alongside other tasty and decadent treats. Order your roast dinner and pair with an egg dessert for the perfect Easter dinner.



215



215 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford



For fine dining in Oxford's Summertown district, visitors flock to 215 Kitchen & Drinks for contemporary food that's beautifully presented.



For Easter, there is a special takeaway menu which includes roast beef sirloin with red wine sauce, a celeriac puree, colcannon croquette and a salsa verde. Orders are from Thursday to Saturday, but order on a Saturday to prepare for Sunday.





Purslane



16 Rodney Road, Cheltenham



Purslane is a seafood restaurant in the heart of Cheltenham known for its relaxed dining experience and changing menus. With a respect for the sea, the restaurant uses Cornish fish which is caught using hand lines or nets to avoid damaging the seabed and on the plate (or takeaway) the next day.



Keep an eye on the restaurant's website for the full Easter menu.





Wild Garlic Bistro



3 Cossack Square, Nailsworth GL6 0DB



With an eclectic menu with elements of British and French cuisine, Nailsworth's Wild Garlic Bistro has created a three-course dinner menu for Easter.



There will be a starter of broad bean and parmesan tartlet, slow braised lamb with roasted fennel, red onion, minted new potatoes and peas and a dessert of vanilla and lemon pannacotta with ginger poached rhubarb and rhubarb sorbet. There is a vegan alternative too. £30 per person.





Woodkraft



13 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HE



On Cheltenham's lovely Regent Street, known for its theatre and night life during normal times, is Woodkraft, a relaxed restaurant and cafe that provides everything from cake and coffee to a full dinner.



Woodkraft has created several kits for Easter that are available for home delivery. The Easter Sunday lunch box includes slow cooked lamb shank with tasty trimmings such as cauliflower cheese and minted greens with a hot cross bun bread and butter pudding for dessert. See the full menu for the boxes and details of delivery on the website.





