Fancy Easter meal kits available for nationwide delivery

March 25, 2021

Fancy an Easter feast without all the graft? Restaurants up and down the country, from Glasgow to Manchester and London, are making up for the Covid closures by delivering finish-at-home meal kits nationwide. Why not treat yourself?

Classic roast kits

Easter Sunday Lunch @HOME by The Lowry Hotel

Manchester hotel The Lowry has launched a special Easter Sunday version of its 80% pre-prepped roast-at-home kits. The venue's two AA rosette River Restaurant puts together boxes using locally sourced produce, with packaging that is either biodegradable or recyclable. The menu features sourdough bread with truffle butter, a creamed celeriac veloute with toasted walnut, and a roast sirloin of beef with Lancashire bomb cauliflower cheese, duck fat roast potatoes, homemade Yorkshire pudding, honey and thyme roasted carrots and Tenderstem broccoli. For dessert there's a rhubarb and orange crumble with white chocolate cookie, clotted cream and vanilla custard. £55 for four courses for two people. The Lowry Hotel has partnered with plateaway to offer delivery nationwide, but you can also pick it up from the hotel if you're local.

Galvin at Home’s Easter Kit

London and Essex-based fine-dining micro-chain Galvin offers at-home delivery boxes for restaurant quality meals with minimal fuss. Created especially for Easter weekend, the kit includes nibbles of Nocellara olives with home-baked rosemary focaccia, Velouté of broad beans with poached duck egg, crispy shallots and pea shoots and, for the main event, a choice of roast rump of spring lamb, crushed Jersey royals and wild garlic pesto, or a vegetarian spring white truffle gnocchi with white asparagus and wild mushroom purée. For dessert it’s Sicilian lemon tart and raspberry meringue. The delivery box is £55pp (£50 for the veggie option) and available for nationwide delivery.

ROAST by The Loveable Rogue

Have a stress-free Easter Sunday with the ROAST kit by Glasgow-based gastropub The Loveable Rogue. Choose from a traditional chicken or beef roast with a hearty springtime meal. ROAST’s beef option begins with caramelised cauliflower and apple veloute with curry oil and fresh apple, followed by Speyside beef sirloin with red wine gravy, cauliflower cheese with a cheddar cheese and herb crumb, beef fat roast potatoes, honey glazed root vegetables and Yorkshire puddings. For dessert it’s pear and vanilla custard trifle with almond crumb. Priced £55 for chicken and £65 for beef (serves two).

European flavour kits

Bocca di Lupo’s Easter Feast

Soho favourite Bocca di Lupo has created an Easter feast inspired by spring’s bounty, along with a bottle of Lambrusco (which is experiencing a comeback, don’t you know?). The four-course menu starts with homemade Coppa (cured pork neck) with peas and pecorino, followed by Orzotto with braised ‘Easter Bunny’ and wild garlic. The main event is a honey marinated boneless leg of lamb, garlic and rosemary along with roast potatoes, onions and roman and lemon dressing. To finish there’s Speckled Jim, a whole Colomba from Forno Gentile. Priced £119 for two people. Available for delivery nationwide on 1 April.

Sabor en Casa x Estrella Galicia

Mayfair's Sabor en Casa has teamed up with Spanish ale brand Estrella Galicia for a tapas and beer pairing feast this Easter. The eight-course Spanish feast includes some of Sabor’s best-selling dishes, including ham croquetas, tortilla, gambas al ajillo, pulpo a la Gallega (paprika-dusted octopus atop a bed of potatoes), arroz negro (a traditional black-rice dish), Iberian pig’s cheeks, and a Basque cheesecake to finish. The box also contains two 330ml bottles of Estrella Galicia. Available for nationwide delivery from £96 for two. Order by 10pm every Monday for nationwide delivery on Friday.

La Tua Pasta Easter Feast

La Tua Pasta, the fresh pasta supplier to restaurants such as Claridge’s and The Dorchester, has created a limited-edition Easter feast putting an Italian twist on the classic British combo of lamb and mint. Hand-folded into tortelloni and complemented with sage butter sauce, this Italian-British Easter dish is accompanied by two bake-at-home focaccia, sliced Tempus salami and Parmesan cheese. There’s also a Colomba – a dove shaped, panettone-style cake that’s made by hand using Sicilian almonds, raisins and candied fruit. Priced £50 (serves 2-4). Order by 4pm on 28 March for delivery nationwide in time for Easter weekend.

Contemporary cuisine kits

Townsend’s Easter Feast

Townsend, a modern British dining room in east London, offers up an Easter Feast with a contemporary twist. You'll start with soda bread and Paddock Farm pork rillette, goats curd and spiced walnuts, followed by a butterflied and marinated leg of lamb with Jersey Royals, steamed asparagus, fresh curd and smoked almonds. Vegetarians can swap out the lamb for a warming lentil and roast root vegetable cottage pie. To finish there is rhubarb and almond tart with crème fraîche. Add on a selection of British cheeses from Neal’s Yard with oatcakes and chutney, and/or a seasonal wine, if you fancy. From £64 for two people (veggie option £55), available for nationwide delivery. Last orders 30 March, 8pm, for delivery on 1 April.

The Ninth Made Simple

The Ninth Made Simple is the assemble-at-home box from TV regular Jun Tanaka’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Fitzrovia. The meal kit comes with three courses for two people, with pickled carrots, goats curd dressing, radicchio and hazelnuts to start; caramelized lamb neck with yoghurt, chimichurri and couscous as the main (or, alternatively, marinated sea bream with white miso, lemon and couscous, or roast Delica pumpkin with dukkah, chimichurri and couscous). For dessert, it’s chocolate fondant & crème fraîche. Priced £75 (add a bottle of wine to match each dish for an extra £25). Delivery available nationwide.

SMOKESTAK’s DIY Kits

The grill addicts at London-based SMOKESTAK have put a barbecue spin on a classic Easter lunch with two different boxes to choose from. Easter Menu 1 serves two with grilled flat breads with cod roe and chive soured cream, native breed pulled pork with pickled cucumber, beef brisket with pickled red chilli, new potatoes and spring greens. There’s also white chocolate cheesecake with seasonal blood orange and a rhubarb sour with lime zest (£75). Easter Menu 2 features the same menu, with the additions of spring lamb and herb sausage with a mint dressing, asparagus with Pecorino, purple sprouting broccoli with salsa verde and a bottle of Gran Cerdo Rioja (£115). All meats will be smoked over kiln-dried English oak for up to 15 hours in a Ole Hickory wood-fired smoker. Available nationwide for delivery on Friday 2 April.

Lyle’s Easter Meal Kits

Lyle’s, the Shoreditch Michelin-starred restaurant founded by James Lowe, is delivering Easter Meal Kits across the country filled with seasonal dishes. Each parcel will contain a feast for two, beginning with the restaurant’s sourdough bread and cultured butter, and a dish of mussels, cider and leeks. Next, there will be prized spears of delicate white asparagus, whey butter and bottarga, and for the main, a nod to traditional Easter lamb – Welsh mountain mutton, Yukon Gold potatoes, and wild garlic. For dessert, chocolate tart will be accompanied by rhubarb pastels, and brown butter cakes to share. Priced £140. Order by 10pm Sunday for nationwide delivery of our Menu Boxes the following Friday

Exotic Easter kits

LIMA London Lux Box

For something a little more exotic this Easter, Lima London is offering Peruvian dishes for at-home dining in a selection of LIMA boxes. Designed for two to four people to share, each box contains Peruvian snacks and a three-course meal, with the option of adding LIMA’s homemade Pisco Sours at checkout. The Lux box contains an exciting twist on Easter lamb: milk-fed lamb seco with sweet potato and pumpkin purée, black quinoa-broccoli and ‘botija’ olive shards. There’s also a starter of scallop ceviche, Peruvian bread to snack on and a roasted Piña Colada for dessert. Boxes start from £75. Available for nationwide delivery.

Juici Jerk’s Easter Weekend Box

South London Caribbean kitchen Juici Jerk has created Easter Weekend cook-at-home meal kits to cater for celebrations on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The kits feature traditional Caribbean dishes such as Jamaican Escovitch-style Red Snapper Fillet (for Good Friday) and Jerk BBQ Lamb Chops (for Easter Sunday), as well as an assortment of Jamaican patties, garlic butter lobster tails, festivals, macaroni cheese, rice and peas, plantain, chocolate and Guinness cake and a pack of mini Easter eggs. There’s also a Guinness Punch and Sorrel & Ginger Punch. Each box comes with a menu and step-by-step instructions and is made to feed either two (£95) or four (£180) people. Available for nationwide delivery (£5). Order by 30 March for delivery on 2 April.

Vegan Easter kits

Green Haus Vegan Spring Menu

Online restaurant (yep, that is indeed a thing) Green Haus is offering a vegan spring menu for a plant-based Easter feast. Eight veggie-centric dishes include dishes of Patatas Mojo Verde with baked new potato salad, wild garlic salsa and Jalapeno chili, Masoor Dal with spiced brown lentil dip and flatbreads, followed by the likes of Gnocchi Di Spinaci al Pesto with spinach gnocchi, roasted courgettes and toasted pine nuts, Paella de Tomate y Azafran with saffron and sun-blushed tomato, and Shoyu Ramen with Shiitake mushroom broth, bok choy and spiced tofu. Plus, there two sweet options to finish. Every menu is paired with an artisanal bottle of vegan white wine and costs £60 (serves two). Delivery available across mainland UK

