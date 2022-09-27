New Exeter café is 'pawfect' for a doggy playdate
- Credit: The Terrace Pup-Up-Cafe
A popular restaurant and bar in Exeter is looking to attract a new breed of customer – the four-legged variety, to be precise.
The Terrace, located in The Guildhall, will be taken over by the Pup-Up Café who specialise in events for man’s (and woman’s) best friend. Each session is split by breed so owners and their dogs of all ages can meet each other.
Doors open on Saturday 1 October from 10am and will see up to 50 Pugs or Frenchies per session, along with their owners.
Venue manager, Mat Jarratt said: “The guys behind Pup Up Café are local and so we thought this was a ‘pawfect’ opportunity to host one of their events. We will be serving unlimited ‘Puppuccinos’ and there will be treats from the ‘treat stations’, as well as many other fun activities.”
The Pup-Up-Café features ‘pup’ friendly games, including ball pits, tunnels and toys, to name just a few, and a photographer to capture the dogs in action. Prizes will also be handed out for the best dressed ‘pups’ as well as trade stands and an exclusive menu including, you guessed it, hot dogs.
“We hope this will be a fun few hours for Pug and Frenchie owners to come together, chat and make friends. If it’s a success we will look to host more Pup-Up-Café events, I know the Dachshunds are already asking for their turn!” added Mat.
To book your place at The Terrace Pup-Up Café visit: pup.cafe/tickets
Want more from Devon Life?
Most Read
- 1 Yorkshire farm The Grainary brings luxurious country life to the York Moors
- 2 What to see and do in Sherborne
- 3 Review: our new favourite place to stay in St Ives
- 4 What to see and do in Sturminster Newton
- 5 8 things to do in Essex: October 2022
- 6 Announcing our 2022 Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards finalists!
- 7 What's on in Dorset, October 2022
- 8 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 9 14 fantastic markets in Devon
- 10 The best Devonshire restaurants to try this autumn
Check out:
- Devon expert reveals how to cook the perfect BBQ
- 14 fantastic markets in Devon
- Meet the Devonshire judo champion and James Bond stunt woman
You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.