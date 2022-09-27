Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

New Exeter café is 'pawfect' for a doggy playdate

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 12:11 PM September 27, 2022
A pug wears a party hat and looks towards the camera

Bring along your dog to one of these events - Credit: The Terrace Pup-Up-Cafe

A popular restaurant and bar in Exeter is looking to attract a new breed of customer – the four-legged variety, to be precise. 

The Terrace, located in The Guildhall, will be taken over by the Pup-Up Café who specialise in events for man’s (and woman’s) best friend. Each session is split by breed so owners and their dogs of all ages can meet each other. 

Doors open on Saturday 1 October from 10am and will see up to 50 Pugs or Frenchies per session, along with their owners. 

Venue manager, Mat Jarratt said: “The guys behind Pup Up Café are local and so we thought this was a ‘pawfect’ opportunity to host one of their events.  We will be serving unlimited ‘Puppuccinos’ and there will be treats from the ‘treat stations’, as well as many other fun activities.” 

A French Bulldog grins at the camera whilst standing on a table

The Pup-Up-Café begins in October - Credit: The Terrace Pup-Up-Cafe

The Pup-Up-Café features ‘pup’ friendly games, including ball pits, tunnels and toys, to name just a few, and a photographer to capture the dogs in action.  Prizes will also be handed out for the best dressed ‘pups’ as well as trade stands and an exclusive menu including, you guessed it, hot dogs. 

“We hope this will be a fun few hours for Pug and Frenchie owners to come together, chat and make friends.  If it’s a success we will look to host more Pup-Up-Café events, I know the Dachshunds are already asking for their turn!” added Mat. 

To book your place at The Terrace Pup-Up Café visit: pup.cafe/tickets

Want more from Devon Life?

Most Read

  1. 1 Yorkshire farm The Grainary brings luxurious country life to the York Moors
  2. 2 What to see and do in Sherborne
  3. 3 Review: our new favourite place to stay in St Ives
  1. 4 What to see and do in Sturminster Newton  
  2. 5 8 things to do in Essex: October 2022
  3. 6 Announcing our 2022 Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards finalists!
  4. 7 What's on in Dorset, October 2022
  5. 8 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
  6. 9 14 fantastic markets in Devon
  7. 10 The best Devonshire restaurants to try this autumn

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here

Devon Life
Food and Drink
Devon

Don't Miss

Twentieth Century Bed & Breakfast, Birchington

Kent Life

Deco Delight: Take a look inside this quirky Minnis Bay B&B

Anna Lambert

Author Picture Icon
A wooden cabinet holding a bottle of gin and two gin glasses

Devon Life | Win

Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The video of Howard Carter in the tomb, on show at Swaffham Museum

Norfolk Magazine

King Tut and Norfolk – celebrating centenary of stunning find

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Group photo of the Great British Bake Off contestants for 2022

Dorset Magazine

The Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet Carole our Dorset baker 

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon