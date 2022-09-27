New Exeter café is 'pawfect' for a doggy playdate

Bring along your dog to one of these events - Credit: The Terrace Pup-Up-Cafe

A popular restaurant and bar in Exeter is looking to attract a new breed of customer – the four-legged variety, to be precise.

The Terrace, located in The Guildhall, will be taken over by the Pup-Up Café who specialise in events for man’s (and woman’s) best friend. Each session is split by breed so owners and their dogs of all ages can meet each other.

Doors open on Saturday 1 October from 10am and will see up to 50 Pugs or Frenchies per session, along with their owners.

Venue manager, Mat Jarratt said: “The guys behind Pup Up Café are local and so we thought this was a ‘pawfect’ opportunity to host one of their events. We will be serving unlimited ‘Puppuccinos’ and there will be treats from the ‘treat stations’, as well as many other fun activities.”

The Pup-Up-Café begins in October - Credit: The Terrace Pup-Up-Cafe

The Pup-Up-Café features ‘pup’ friendly games, including ball pits, tunnels and toys, to name just a few, and a photographer to capture the dogs in action. Prizes will also be handed out for the best dressed ‘pups’ as well as trade stands and an exclusive menu including, you guessed it, hot dogs.

“We hope this will be a fun few hours for Pug and Frenchie owners to come together, chat and make friends. If it’s a success we will look to host more Pup-Up-Café events, I know the Dachshunds are already asking for their turn!” added Mat.

To book your place at The Terrace Pup-Up Café visit: pup.cafe/tickets

