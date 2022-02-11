The best 15 fine dining restaurants in Norfolk

Enjoy exquisite food and an excellent experience at one of these fine dining restaurants.

The perfect way to celebrate can be a delicious meal at a nice restaurants where you normally wouldn't go just for a bite to eat. Whether it's celebrating a birthday, a big life change, or an anniversary, a restaurant with a reputation for excellent service and dishes can make a great night perfect.

Here are our 15 recommendations from around Norfolk to get your taste buds tingling.

Beechwood Hotel

Cromer Road, North Walsham

An exclusive country house hotel in the small market town of North Walsham close to the Norfolk coast. With its intimate bar and inviting dining room, Beechwood creates a relaxing atmosphere conducive to the enjoyment of good food and fine wines.

Benedicts

St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Nestled in the heart of the city, this cosy restaurant offers some exceptional food coordinated by chef patron Richard Bainbridge. Their menu consists of five and eight course set menus, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Brasted's

Manor Farm Barns, Framingham Pigot

Brasted’s Award Winning Restaurant is located in the picturesque privately owned village of Framingham Pigot. With its warm, inviting décor and friendly staff it’s the perfect choice for any special occasion or celebration.

The Chequers Inn at Thornham

High Street, Thornham

Whether it’s finest sirloin steak cooked to perfection, a selection of locally cured charcuterie, or fresh Norfolk mussels, Chequer's menus are diverse, delicious and constantly evolving to serve the best seasonal food.

Congham Hall Country House Hotel

Grimston, King's Lynn

By day the atmosphere at Congham is light and airy, with spectacular parkland views. By night, the ambience is warm and cosy, perfect for a romantic dinner for two or a special occasion with friends. On sunny days, there is nothing better than lunch on the terrace followed by a walk around the grounds and herb garden.

The Conservatory Restaurant at Titchwell Manor

Titchwell, Brancaster

Titchwell Manor is a beautiful, boutique 28-bedroom country retreat offering relaxed fine dining. With views overlooking the walled garden, the light and airy Conservatory is a place to enjoy modern cuisine that reflects the kitchen’s flair for award-winning food.

Farmyard

St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Farmyard is a Norwich based 'Bistronomy' style restaurant, where a relaxed experience meets the top quality produce and vibrant flavours normally found in "gastronomic" fine dining joints. They are also featured in the Michelin Guide for 2021 so are definitely worth a visit.

The Ingham Swan

Sea Palling Road, Ingham

With a locally-inspired menu that changes daily the Ingham Swan features favourites, brand new dishes, as well as ideas and flavours from Daniel Smith' time on BBC2’s Great British Menu. The location is a gorgeous heritage building that offers excellent ambience for your meal.

The King's Head

Holt Road, Letheringsett

The Kings Head was the Norfolk County WINNER of The National Pub & Bar Awards 2021, and is situated a stones throw from the historical market town of Holt. They offer a homely mix of original features and modern-day comfort.

Morston Hall

Morston, Holt

Morston Hall is an intimate country house hotel with its origins in the 17th century. Their menu constitutes a seven-course tasting menu which changes every single day, meaning there is always something new to enjoy on your visit.

The Neptune Restaurant

Old Hunstanton Road, Old Hunstanton

In August 2007 Kevin and Jacki Mangeolles relocated to Norfolk to open The Neptune Restaurant with Rooms, a charming 18th century former coaching inn, refurbished to provide an intimate restaurant and comfortable accommodation. It's warm and friendly but with a generous portion of outstanding quality.

Roger Hickman's Restaurant

Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Roger Hickman earned his culinary stripes at this address when it was home to local legend Adlard’s, and is now firmly entrenched as king of the hill in Norwich – with his own name above the door. This immensely popular restaurant is a paragon of relaxed civility with an air of low-key elegance in the two dining rooms.

Socius

Foundry Place, Burnham Market

Opened in 2018, you would never think that head chef Dan has never had a formal education in culinary skills. He and the team have worked "to create a space where there are no rules, everyone is welcome and the atmosphere is relaxed and everyone feels at ease".

The White Horse

Main Road, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse Inn is gloriously situated on the marshland coastline of North Norfolk at Brancaster Staithe, an area of outstanding natural beauty. Their award-winning restaurant makes the most of shellfish from local village fisherman, and the restaurant and terrace overlook the lobster pots, oyster beds and saltmarshes out to Scolt Head Island.

The Wildebeest

Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross

A two AA Rosette Restaurant, close to central Norwich in the South Norfolk village of Stoke Holy Cross. Chef Patron Daniel Smith takes great pride in his kitchen serving the freshest ingredients, bringing dishes together that embrace every season and using all that is great and good from Norfolk.

