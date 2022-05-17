Chef demos, tastings, street food and the best sounds - Bite to the Beat comes to York this August - Credit: Ogonekipit | Dreamstime.com

Celebrity chefs and big name beats come together for 'the hottest new food festival in the North of England' at York Racecourse this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Well-known Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern of The Star Inn Group is one of the chefs behind the new foodie event - Credit: Star Inn Group

The four-day Bite to the Beat festival is a 'dine and dance' extravaganza boasting a Yorkshire Michelin-starred line up including Andrew Pern of The Star Inn group of restaurants and James Mackenzie owner of The Pipe and Glass near Beverley, as well as Yorkshire Life's 'Chef of the Year', Josh Overington of Le Cochon Aveugle in York, Liz Cottam chef patron of Leeds restaurants Home and The Owl as well as Cora in Boston Spa and Simon Shaw of El Gato Negro, Habas, and Canto restaurants in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool;

Lisa Goodwin-Allen in the kitchens at Northcote - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The big name line-up also incudes Lisa Goodwin-Allen executive chef at Northcote in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley; Paul Heathcote of the former Longridge Restaurant near Preston; Steven Smith of The Freemasons Arms at Wiswell, also in the Ribble Valley; Roy Brett chef patron of Ondine Restaurant in Edinburgh. and Josh Overington of Le Cochon Aveugle in York.

York Racecourse's Clocktower Enclosure will be a place of foodie and music heaven with performance from Lost in Music featuring disco favourites to Martin Kemp with his 80's DJ show, from The Magic of Motown to Beach Vibes – The Music of Ibiza, as well as a fabulous George Michael celebration Fastlove which has recently played in the West End.

Bite to the Beat takes places at York Raceourse this August Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: York Racecourse

The heady mix of music and food makes up a four-day festival from 26-29 August with a showcase of eight Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from the North and Scotland, bringing some of the finest restaurant kitchens to York for the first time and the chance to sample their creations within a festival setting – grazing paradise for those who love good food. Whether chilling or partying to the live bands on stage, a range of craft beers, artisan gins and boutique wines and champagnes can also be enjoyed at the various bars.

Those keen to pick up tips and whet their appetite can visit the ‘demo stage’ where Nigel Barden, Candice Brown and Jo Pickard will host a full programme of cooking demonstrations from the chefs, including James Mackenzie owner of The Pipe and Glass near Beverley, as well as talks by culinary and wine experts. Nigel Barden is best known as an accomplished food pundit on BBC Radio 2 as well as a host and judge at food events across the country. Candice Brown, winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2016, has gone on to make regular TV and food festival appearances, and Jo Pickard is an award-winning presenter and commentator at the London and Rio Olympic Games and numerous other sporting events and food festivals.

Alongside the chefs’ kitchens, there will be a number of exhibitor stands selling artisan products and food-related items from Yorkshire and beyond.

Says chef Andrew Pern, co-producer of Bite to the Beat Festival, 'It’s fantastic to be creating the brand-new Bite to the Beat Festival in the City of York. It will be a delicious concoction of fab food and fab music blended by some great Northern Chefs into the perfect recipe for the perfect party weekend.'

Bite to the Beat Festival is produced by CMJ Events of York, the team behind the successful York Spring Fair and Food Festival, Yorktoberfest, The Minster Village and YO1 Beach Club, in association with Andrew Pern and Mike Green.

Tickets go on sale at ticketsource.co.uk/bite-to-the-beat-festival, priced at £27.95 for adults and £12.95 for children (5-12 years old, children 4 and under free). A VIP experience priced at £55.95 includes exclusive access to the VIP bar and garden close to the stage, two gourmet dishes from the renowned chefs, a glass of bubbles and meet-and-greet with the chefs.