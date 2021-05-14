3 of the best food festivals headed for Herts this summer

Published: 6:13 PM May 14, 2021

1. The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In, Redbourne

Tom Kerridge’s 2020 Drive & Dine Theatre experience return this summer as The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In. The event, which sees Alfresco Theatre meet the ultimate travelling restaurant, The Alfresco Diner, will tour the UK, coming to Hertfordshire Showground, Redbourne, from June 2-6. Five top chefs - Tom Kerridge, Rick Stein, Atul Kochhar, Paul Ainsworth and Jason Atherton - will create one-off dishes against a background of live entertainment provided by guest comedians and bands plus popular films. Mark Watson and Dara O’Briain are among the comedy stars booked, while films include Dirty Dancing, Bohemian Rhapsody, the singalong version of Grease and The Greatest Showman. There's also kids' entertainment with The Gruffalo - Live on Stage. Kerridge's Pub in the Park will also return to Herts from September 10-12 at Verulamium Park.

thealfrescotheatre.co.uk

2. Great British Food Festival, Knebworth House

The Great British Food Festival arrives at Knebworth House on July 17 & 18 2021, bringing with it foraging walks and stage shows based on popular TV programmes like The Great British Bake-Off and Man vs Food. The show, which is celebrating its 10th year, includes artisan producers offering small batch eats, plus chef demos from independent restaurants. The guided foraging walks, with their emphasis on ‘wild food’, last around an hour and consist of an easy stroll suitable for all ages and abilities to explore plants and fungi that are edible, medicinal or used for cosmetic purposes. Participants can also try pre-made wild food tasters from jams to syrups, cordials and salts. Other attractions will highlight barbecues and growing your own food contests plus live music and a programme of children’s entertainment including cookery classes. Bars, an artisan market and a craft and gift fair complete the line-up.

greatbritishfoodfestival.com

3. Hertford Food and Drink Festival

Head to Hertford for a two-day Food and Drink Festival spanning the entire town centre over the weekend of 14-15 August 2021. Event highlights include the Hertford Castle Beer & World Food Festival, street food markets, activities hosted by bars and restaurants, samples, promotions, and even cookery demonstrations. The Beer & World Food Festival, running from 12pm-6pm on Sunday 15 August, will be an afternoon filled with worldly tastes and live music. A large beer tent will offer a variety of local and national beers, ales and ciders, plus a dedicated gin and prosecco area. More than 15 world food stalls will be exhibiting on the lawn, offering Mexican, BBQ, Spanish and Thai treats, as well as sweet delicacies. Hertford Castle will also be open for you to explore until 4pm. This event is free of charge, but donations are welcome, raising money for the Mayor of Hertford’s Charity.

hertford.gov.uk

