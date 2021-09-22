Take your taste buds on a tour in Carnaby

Sponsored

Published: 5:22 PM September 22, 2021

We take a look at the culinary delights on offer in one of London’s most talked-about areas



Carnaby is one of the best destinations in the world for retail and dining - with 14 streets, there’s so much to explore. Carnaby is an exciting gourmet hub, with over 60 restaurants and 30 different cuisines to choose from so you will be spoilt for choice.



Carnaby is home to an incredible range of informal and sensibly priced eateries and includes Kingly Court, an open air courtyard just off Carnaby Street with a choice of 25 food options.



The glittering Carnaby - Credit: Carnaby Eats



Highlights throughout Carnaby include:

The new Bar Crispin on Kingly Street. This restaurant is all about natural wine and has a tempting food menu ranging from glazed pork belly to cured mackerel. Try the black garlic ice-cream, an extraordinary explosion of flavours. The sassy, knowledgeable staff can advise on thrilling wine pairings to match your menu in this brand new small and stylish bar.

Imad's Syrian Kitchen in Kingly Court, where the hummus is punchy, topped with whole chickpeas, dribbles of olive oil and a purple sprinkling of sumac served with billowing pillows of excellent pitta. Leave room for their playful ‘Swiss roll’ of pistachio ice-cream topped with candy floss.





Kolamba on Kingly Street is a family-run restaurant with a focus on authentic Sri Lankan food – enjoy their introduction to kari and sambol served with a spongy rice-and-coconut hopper. There’s plenty for vegetarians too, including a daringly spicy pineapple curry.





Korean Dinner Party is a newbie in Kingly Court, inspired by the flavours and buzz of LA’s Koreatown. Korean inspired corn dogs are 2021’s most fashionable street food and a must-order snack here. With east meets west mash-ups, kitsch cocktails and loud Korean hip hop, the place has been literally hopping since it opened.

Shoppers and foodies can enjoy their favourite Carnaby restaurants outdoors from 11am-10pm. There are 200 outdoor seats to choose from, including 30 brightly coloured alfresco dining tables.



Restaurants in cool, buzzing Carnaby - Credit: Carnaby Eats



Carnaby is also home to a number of murals and art installations for diners and shoppers to enjoy. Carnaby Street for example is home to the renowned shimmering Union Flag and rainbow installations. As you head to the west side of Ganton Street, an installation of 51 oversized light bulbs dangle above, while In Kingly Street you will find pink festoon lights, shining down on you while you dine at one of the many unique restaurants.



Explore Carnaby, the go-to destination for dining and retail with plenty of new openings coming this autumn.



