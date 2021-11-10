Sip decadent hot chocolate

Few things provide an antidote to the winter blues quite like a mug of hot chocolate. In both Hull and Beverley, the White Rabbit Chocolatiers serve a range of flavours, although kids may still opt for the razzle-dazzle of their exploding chocolate bomb. A Belgian hot chocolate at Botham’s of Whitby, on the other hand, will warm cold hands following a cobweb-banishing seaside stroll.

whiterabbitchocolatiers.co.uk & botham.co.uk/visit-us

Scoff pizza in plush surroundings

Posh pizza at Burton Agnes Hall is a welcome winter warmer - Credit: Burton Agnes

An Elizabethan stately home isn’t an obvious destination for a kid-friendly lunch. At Burton Agnes Hall, though, their wood-fired pizzas are bound to please a family crowd. First, let the kids build up an appetite at the adventure playground. In the run-up to Christmas, hunt for giant hand-carved candy canes in the woodland and felt snowmen in the decked-out house.

Burton Agnes Hall opens for Christmas, 14 Nov – 23 Dec 2021. Pizzas are served 5 days a week.

burtonagnes.com

Spend pocket money at a sweet shop

Sweet shopping in Haworth - the most Christmassy of towns - Credit: Jenny Elliott

On a sunny winter’s day, cycle the family-friendly, 8-mile Gargrave short circuit. Weary legs will be well-rewarded by a tasty stop at The Dalesman Cafe & Sweet Emporium (and there’s the Michelin-starred Angel Inn en route too, complete with children’s menu). Fancy something more leisurely? Timewarp to Christmas past and see Haworth dressed up for the festive season. While you’re there, stock up on bonbons and sugar mice at Mrs Beighton's Sweet Shop. Haworth Christmas Festival runs 27 Nov – 19 Dec 2021, with events each weekend

angelhetton.co.uk & mrsbeightons.co.uk

Spend a day in foodie Malton

Delve into delicious macarons of all flavours at Malton's Talbot Food Court - Credit: Visit Malton

Few towns have such a glut of fine places to eat as handsome Malton: from exquisite macarons at Florian Poirot to handmade pizza at Florios. If you want to sample a smorgasbord of local street food, though, time your trip to coincide with the twinkly Christmas market. There’s the promise of a Victorian fairground and a visit from Santa.

Malton Christmas Market, 4 & 5 December 2021

visitmalton.com

Cook up a storm in York

Leave the messy stuff to someone else - kids' cookery classes at The Cookery School at The Grand, York - Credit: The Grand York

Enjoy baking with your kids but dread the cleanup? The parent and child classes at The Cookery School at the Grand provide a delicious solution. Budding chefs aged 8 to 13 can develop their culinary skills under the tutorship of an award-winning chef. Alternatively, little ones will love getting sprinkle-happy at York Cocoa House’s chocolate lollipop workshops.

thegrandyork.co.uk/cookery-school & yorkcocoahouse.co.uk

Get creative at a pottery café

It’s rare that kids and breakable objects are a good combination; however, Yorkshire’s pottery cafes are the exception that prove the rule. Follow some creative plate decorating with a slice of homemade cake at Coffee and Clay in Skipton. Alternatively, sign up for a festive storytelling session at Puffin Pottery in Otley. Expect exuberant singing, snacks and Christmas decorations to paint.

coffeeandclay.co.uk & puffinpotteryleeds.co.uk

Indulge in afternoon tea

Follow in the footsteps of Victorian gentlefolk, and sate a mid-afternoon peckishness with afternoon tea. At elegant Jameson’s in Sheffield, children can tuck into a miniature version of their signature afternoon platter. Mini train enthusiasts will love scoffing a fruit scone aboard a restored rail carriage at the National Railway Museum in York.

jamesonstearooms.co.uk & railwaymuseum.org.uk/visit/countess-york



Wrap up warm for frozen treats

Steaming hot chocolate keeps the chills at bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For families keen to embrace the elements, a twirl around Bradford Ice Arena brings the chilly fun. No need to worry about Bambi-esque falls; you can hire penguin skating aids during the family sessions. On your way home, make a pitstop at Dixon’s Milk Ices for some local ice cream and face that glacier-old conundrum: a tub or a cone?

bradfordicearena.co.uk & dixonsmilkices.co.uk



Chow down in a diner

For a taste of 1950s Americana, follow a family walk around Bolton Abbey with a trip to Billy Bob’s Parlour. Kids will love the mini burgers and sundaes as well as the undercover play barns.

Santa's ready for the festivities at Piece Hall, Halifax - Credit: The Piece Hall

At Piece Hall in Halifax, the vintage Christmas celebrations will include a carousel and Spiegeltent-based performances. Be sure to slurp down milkshakes at Blondins diner as an extra retro treat.

billybobsparlour.com & thepiecehall.co.uk