Foodie gifts for lovely mums

What have you planned for Mother's Day? Take inspiration from Lost in Cheshire's round up of delightful, locally made foodie gifts that say I love you, mum.

Churches Mansion





Afternoon Tea at Churches Mansion, Nantwich - Credit: Helen Williams

If you’re looking for a special spot that’s full of history and style, then look no further than Churches Mansion. It’s no secret that we’re massive fans of Churches Mansion (I’d live here if they let me) but it’s for good reason. Each and every visit here leaves us with memories we hold onto. Afternoon tea comes with various options here (outstanding service and impeccable presentation not optional). Choose from a traditional afternoon tea or add Prosecco, Champagne, G&T, cream tea, a tea selection from Cheshire Tea Company or even a Little Squids afternoon tea. That means the grandkids can come and enjoy too! Only available on the Saturday, not the Sunday.

@churchesmansion, churchesmansion.co.uk

The Edge Gin

Claire pours the perfect serve at The Edge Gin, Aclumlow Farm, Chehsire - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Cruising their way into our hearts are Claire and Mike, husband and wife owners of The Edge Gin. They met many moons ago while working on cruise ships as in house entertainers. After hanging up their sailing and singing shoes (Well, Claire is still known to sing as she works…) they launched their own gin distilling company. After outgrowing their original home in Alderley Edge, they have now set up their distillery in Alcumlow Farm, where they host gin tasting tours. What better way to show mum you love her than by getting her a little gin-tipsy? You’ll be treated to a tour and talk, a taste of all the gins and then a further three double G&Ts. Don’t worry if you’re feeling a little woozy, they have grazeboards on hand for you too. Book in advance as the tour sells out fast.

@theedgegin, theedgegin.co.uk

Hot Cocoa

Delicious chocolate delights from Hot Cocoa, Knutsford - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

There’s a new chef in town. Well, pastry chef turned chocolatier. Nestled on the cobbled streets of Knutsford you will find a brand-new café-come-coffee shop, Hot Cocoa, owned and run by Hattie. A professional pastry chef with years of experience behind her, Hattie was faced with furlough during the pandemic. She turned her hands to her love of chocolate making and opened an online store. This has since grown and grown, leading her to open up shop on the prestigious King Street. Why not treat mum to a box of masterfully crafted choccies this year? With flavours like malted milk and rosemary caramel, you’re sure to deliver some surprises. We’re very excited to see what the future holds for Hattie.

@hotcocoauk, hotcocoa.co.uk

Graze Cheshire

The Lil' Budworth, a grazing platter for two delivered to your door, from Graze Cheshire - Credit: Shortall Shots

Who doesn’t adore a buffet? Gift your lovely mum the chance to cruise all the best bits on one fabulously put together platter, and as it looks as good as a bouquet, ticks the traditional box, too. Laura’s platters and cheese boards are works of art and made to order with all your personal preferences carefully taken into consideration. A whizz with local cheeses, she has even named her most popular cheeseboards after local towns, so you can nibble on a Little Budworth, tuck into an Alderley or go mad with a Chester... Take note, Laura gets booked up well in advance, so you are more likely to score for Father’s Day now, than Mother’s Day. Happy grazing!

@grazecheshire, grazecheshire.co.uk