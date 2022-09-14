Meet four great Cheshire chefs: the passion behind the pass

This month we wanted to take you by the hand and lead you behind the kitchen curtains to meet some of the wonderful Chefs we’ve met on our adventures around Cheshire. We know you’ll fall in love with them, just as we have…

Joe Rawlins, La Popote, Marton

Joe Rawlins, La Popote - Credit: John Allen

La Popote’s Chef Joe, was born and raised in Wilmslow. He attended Gordon Ramsay’s renowned Tante Marie cooking school, graduating with a Cordon Bleu Diploma. He has worked at Artichoke as Demi Chef de Partie, as well as several restaurants in Paris for over 7 years.

During his time in Paris, Joseph trained with the formidable, and famed, Guillaume Delage.

At the head of French restaurant La Popote, Joe and his team guarantee a truly memorable fine dining experience. Committed to gastronomic flair and outstanding locally sourced produce,

Joseph continually renews the La Popote menu in order to ensure customers will experience exquisite food, fine wine and exceptional service.

la-popote.co.uk, @lapopoteuk

Mark Fletcher, Churches Mansion, Nantwich

Mark Fletcher, Churches Mansion - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Mark has over 20 years’ experience creating dishes within Michelin starred restaurants and leading hotel kitchens around the U.K. Chef Mark joined Churches Mansion in the early part of 2022. Mark has transformed all menus at Churches Mansions and the great feedback has come pouring in — Undoubtedly Chef Mark had a great deal to do with Churches Mansion landing their first AA Rosette of Culinary Excellence. Shortly after this Mark was awarded with Event & Banqueting Chef of the year from The Craft Guild of Chefs.

Churches Mansion is fast becoming an events and wedding venue people are queuing up to book. It’s not hard to see why when you see the building then hear there’s an award winning chef in the kitchen…

churchesmansion.co.uk, @churchesmansion

Nok - Noks Thai Street Food, Bramhall

Nok, Nok's Thai Street Food - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

When you think of notable Chefs, you’d expect there to be a long list of decorated chefs hailing from fine dining restaurants. To us, being a great chef goes beyond the accolades. Meet Chef Nok, of Nok’s Thai Street Food. Don’t let her small stature fool you. She’s a formidable force in the kitchen. You might not see her, but you’ll definitely hear her.

Nok and her team cater for parties of hundreds, they travel in their food truck and they do this all while running their restaurant in Bramhall. Her passion pours onto your plate, as she takes you on a journey to her homeland with her authentic dishes from Northern Thailand. We just can’t get enough of this Thai team in Bramhall!

noksthaistreetfood.co.uk, @noksthaistreetfood

Ayumi - Japanese Kitchen

Ayumi, Japanese Kitchen, Macclesfield - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

We’re told sushi making is an art form that takes years to master; and up to 30 years of sushi-making before you can even think about calling yourself a master. Close to being able to call herself a Sushi Master, we recently met sushi artist and business owner Ayumi, of Japanese Kitchen in Macclesfield, and I have to say, it’s love at first sight! She’s beautiful, effortlessly talented and above all, a genuinely nice person. By day, Ayumi sets herself up in Cheshire Fish in Macclesfield, providing drop-dead gorgeous takeaway sushi trays for lucky lunchers and platters for bigger parties and events. For an extra special evening you can hire Ayumi as your private chef. Sign us up.

@japanese_kitchen_ltd