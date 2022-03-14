Four fabulous edible Easter treats in Cheshire

It will soon be Easter, the perfect excuse to eat your bodyweight in chocolate and that other seasonal delicacy, Hot Cross Buns, say Richard Dash, of Lost in Cheshire, the local guide to the Cheshire food scene

Choc n Roll

Oli the Choc puts the finishing touch to another masterpiece - Credit: Oli the Choc

Born into the family's chocolate business, Oli will tell you chocolate is in his DNA.

As a child he lived in a house with a chocolate factory downstairs (#goals). He watched his dad start something from nothing. Using skills learnt from his father and taking inspiration from his family's journey, Oli has forged his way through the world of chocolate making in a modern world.

Forget traditional Easter eggs here. You’re more likely to find a chocolate Batman, Dr Dre or Lego people. To be honest, you think of it, he’ll make it out of chocolate. This year for Easter, why not try one of his in-person chocolate making workshops. Sculpt your own treats and unlock your inner chocstar!

@oli_the_choc, olithechoc.com

Chocolate, Dunn the Cheshire way

Simon Dunn Chocolatier is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. 40 years of making incredible chocolate and, we’re told by Simon, the business has never been stronger.

Simon Dunn - Credit: Simon Dunn

In 2013 Simon made the bold move to take his brand away from the high streets and back to its roots in High Lane, Stockport, stripping away the coffees and concentrating on what they do best - chocolate!

In 2017 Simon was lucky enough to visit Ghana with his son to watch first-hand the cocoa farmers at work. Putting pen to paper Simon then published his first book Cocoa the Bean, telling the story of how chocolate goes from the tree to the high quality easter treats you’ll find in Simon's store.

@simon_dunn_choc, simondunnchocolates.co.uk

Flour, Water, Hot Cross Buns

Hot cross bun... Come on, sing it now... - Credit: Flour Water Salt

An Easter treat table wouldn’t be a complete Easter treat table without traditional Hot Cross Buns! After all you’re going to need a break from all that chocolate… Flour Water Salt, an independent artisan bakery in Macclesfield. They have, and we can confirm, THE best freshly baked bread pastries. Locals queue around the corner for a chance to nab them fresh from the oven. They also supply local cafe’s and traders. They make their bread slowly from the best organic ingredients and everything is done by hand. It’s no surprise that their seasonal hot cross buns sell like hot cake! Be sure you snap them up quick before they’re gone, you don’t want to have to wait another year!

@_flourwatersalt, flourwatersalt.co.uk

Buzzed to Bee here!

Caramel egg cookie sandwich... oh lordy! - Credit: Buzzy Bee

If you’re anyone who’s slightly interested in Cheshire food and the artisans that are raising the bar, you will undoubtedly have heard of Buzzy Bee. We have been following these girls for years - Founder Lydia started her journey to Baking stardom by trading at the artisan stalls around Cheshire. Word travelled fast and her baked goods started to sell out before even fully getting everything on display. It was time to call in the cavalry so her sister Millie joined the team and they’ve been taking Cheshire by storm together! It’s no surprise to see that this has now grown into a full, family run bakery in Wilmslow. This year, the team will be inventing their own Easter eggs stuffed with brownies, Cadbury Cream Egg Brownies and Brookies... Is your mouth watering now too?

@buzzybee, buzzybeebakery.co.uk

Lost in Cheshire is Cheshire's most up to date guide to the local food scene, from dining out to take-home delights.