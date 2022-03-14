Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

Four fabulous edible Easter treats in Cheshire

Logo Icon

Richard Dash

Published: 9:03 AM March 14, 2022
Slice of brownie with fudgy topping and Cadbury mini eggs inside and on top

Indulge your sweet tooth this Easter with seasonal brownies from Buzzy Bee, Wilmslow's most indulgent bakery - Credit: Buzzy Bee bakery

It will soon be Easter, the perfect excuse to eat your bodyweight in chocolate and that other seasonal delicacy, Hot Cross Buns, say Richard Dash, of Lost in Cheshire, the local guide to the Cheshire food scene

Choc n Roll 

Oliver Dunn squeezing melted chocolate onto a champagne bottle encased in strawberries dipped in chocolate

Oli the Choc puts the finishing touch to another masterpiece - Credit: Oli the Choc

Born into the family's chocolate business, Oli will tell you chocolate is in his DNA. 

As a child he lived in a house with a chocolate factory downstairs (#goals). He watched his dad start something from nothing. Using skills learnt from his father and taking inspiration from his family's journey, Oli has forged his way through the world of chocolate making in a modern world.  

Forget traditional Easter eggs here. You’re more likely to find a chocolate Batman, Dr Dre or Lego people. To be honest, you think of it, he’ll make it out of chocolate. This year for Easter, why not try one of his in-person chocolate making workshops. Sculpt your own treats and unlock your inner chocstar! 

@oli_the_choc, olithechoc.com  

Chocolate, Dunn the Cheshire way 

Simon Dunn Chocolatier is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. 40 years of making incredible chocolate and, we’re told by Simon, the business has never been stronger. 

Simon Dunn in his chocolate shop

Simon Dunn - Credit: Simon Dunn

Most Read

  1. 1 WIN £250 worth of shopping vouchers
  2. 2 Top Devon chef to star on BBC’s Great British Menu
  3. 3 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
  1. 4 Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking
  2. 5 Blackpool Grand Theatre stars in the new BBC series, Dodger
  3. 6 BBC Four’s Canal Boat Diaries returns to Yorkshire for new series
  4. 7 12 of the best pubs in Essex for Sunday lunches
  5. 8 10 great circular walks in Cheshire
  6. 9 Jane McDonald: My favourite Yorkshire places
  7. 10 6 great walks near Clitheroe

In 2013 Simon made the bold move to take his brand away from the high streets and back to its roots in High Lane, Stockport, stripping away the coffees and concentrating on what they do best - chocolate! 

In 2017 Simon was lucky enough to visit Ghana with his son to watch first-hand the cocoa farmers at work. Putting pen to paper Simon then published his first book Cocoa the Bean, telling the story of how chocolate goes from the tree to the high quality easter treats you’ll find in Simon's store. 

@simon_dunn_choc, simondunnchocolates.co.uk 

Flour, Water, Hot Cross Buns

Rows of hot cross buns fresh out of the oven all shiny and fresh

Hot cross bun... Come on, sing it now... - Credit: Flour Water Salt

An Easter treat table wouldn’t be a complete Easter treat table without traditional Hot Cross Buns! After all you’re going to need a break from all that chocolate… Flour Water Salt, an independent artisan bakery in Macclesfield. They have, and we can confirm, THE best freshly baked bread pastries. Locals queue around the corner for a chance to nab them fresh from the oven. They also supply local cafe’s and traders. They make their bread slowly from the best organic ingredients and everything is done by hand. It’s no surprise that their seasonal hot cross buns sell like hot cake! Be sure you snap them up quick before they’re gone, you don’t want to have to wait another year! 

@_flourwatersalt, flourwatersalt.co.uk 

Buzzed to Bee here! 

Two soft cookies wrapped around a melting chocolate caramel egg

Caramel egg cookie sandwich... oh lordy! - Credit: Buzzy Bee

If you’re anyone who’s slightly interested in Cheshire food and the artisans that are raising the bar, you will undoubtedly have heard of Buzzy Bee. We have been following these girls for years - Founder Lydia started her journey to Baking stardom by trading at the artisan stalls around Cheshire. Word travelled fast and her baked goods started to sell out before even fully getting everything on display. It was time to call in the cavalry so her sister Millie joined the team and they’ve been taking Cheshire by storm together! It’s no surprise to see that this has now grown into a full, family run bakery in Wilmslow. This year, the team will be inventing their own Easter eggs stuffed with brownies, Cadbury Cream Egg Brownies and Brookies... Is your mouth watering now too? 

@buzzybee, buzzybeebakery.co.uk 

Lost in Cheshire is Cheshire's most up to date guide to the local food scene, from dining out to take-home delights.

Living Edge
Easter
Food and Drink
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Liz Cottam prepares her starter on Great British Menu  

Yorkshire Life

Meet Yorkshire's Great British Menu chefs

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
The stern of the Endurance with the name and emblematic polestar

Devon Life

Shackleton's ship found a century after leaving Plymouth

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Mother And Daughter Playing With Pet Dog In Waves On Beach Vacation

Competitions | Win

Win a holiday worth up to £1,000

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Lingholm Boathouse

Lancashire Life

Extraordinary Escapes properties in the Lake District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon