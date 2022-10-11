Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Find your perfect Sunday roast in Cheshire

Author Picture Icon

Richard Dash & Jamie Carter

Published: 10:30 AM October 11, 2022
Restaurant 1539 Chester Sunday roast

Dine fine in your Sunday finest in one of Chester's most iconic restaurants - Credit: @LostInCheshire

This month, Richard Dash and Jamie Carter, the food and photography obsessives behind Lost in Cheshire, have some tempting recommendations for cosy Sunday roasts 

Photography: @LostinCheshire 

Autumnal weekend walks, traditional roast dinners and healthy helpings of wine… these are few of our favourite things. As the days draw colder and thoughts turn to the age-old tradition of a Sunday lunch, we thought it’s about time we share some of our favourite picks 

The Coast, Prestbury

It’s no secret we’re big fans of Prestbury in general, but The Coast restaurant always holds a special place in our heart. Imagine our delight when we were invited to give their Sunday roast a review!

Sunday roast at The Coast, Prestbury

Relax and enjoy, at The Coast, Prestbury - Credit: @LostInCheshire

Like excited children we skipped through the doors and our hearts skipped a beat when our plates hit the table. Served with all the trimmings, you can choose from pork or beef roast, each served with crisp on the outside and and fluffy on the inside roast potatoes, plenty of accompaniments and that all-important relaxing, inviting vibe that only The Coast is able to provide in prestigious Prestbury. 

thecoast.uk.com 

Opera Grill, Chester 

Opera Grill in Chester might not be at the top of your list for roast dinner - its opulent and stylish decor seems better fit for special occasions and dressed-up nights out -  but, hear us out. We were invited to Opera Grill to try their Sunday Menu and watch the Gospel Choir.

Sunday roast at The Opera Grill, Chester

Full to the brim at The Opera Grill, Chester - Credit: @LostInCheshire

I can’t lie, we were not prepared for the sheer amount of food we were about to tackle, not to mention how tasty everything was. It’s so easy for a large chain to fall into a trap of tasteless nothings, but, we’re happy to report, not here. Every course was delish! 

therestaurantbarandgrill.com 

The Jolly Thresher, Lymm 

They had me at ‘Bottomless Gravy’… I must admit, bottomless brunches and lunches have somewhat lost their appeal to us over the years. Perhaps because we don’t really drink these days? But when we heard the Jolly Thresher do a Roast Sharing Platter with Bottomless Gravy, we knew we needed to make an exception.

Bottomless gravy at The Jolly Thresher

Bottomless gravy at The Jolly Thresher - Credit: @LostInCheshire

Top tip for roast lovers: we swapped the new potatoes for additional roasties; most venues will accommodate this request and the Jolly Thresher delivered! Located in the lovely village of Lymm, this charming country pub will welcome you with open arms and have you leaving very full and a long time fan! 

bookwithhydes.co.uk/jolly-thresher 

Restaurant 1539, Chester

If we’re talking iconic venues and landmarks in Cheshire, we have to mention Restaurant 1539. With its award-winning restaurant and newly relaunched rooftop bar, this is one of Chester’s finest destinations for all occasions.

Sunday lunch at Restaurant 1539, Chester

For fine dining with incredible views, choose Restaurant 1539, Chester - Credit: @LostInCheshire

Named for the year racing first began in Chester, 1539’s seasonal menus offer twists on British classics and dishes inspired by flavours from across the globe. Both the Restaurant and rooftop bar offer breathtaking vistas across Chester Racecourse – the world’s oldest racecourse! I can’t think of a more fitting view for a memorable roast dinner, can you? 

restaurant1539.co.uk 

Find an extended roast dinner guide can be found on lostincheshire.co.uk 

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

