Four great places to enjoy a drink in Cheshire

While we absolutely love summer, and truly believe everything in life is better when the sun's out, we can’t lie; we’re really autumn people. So as we step into September, we’re already looking forward to the long shadows, golden hour and of course some sunset drinkies. So here’s a few of our fave spots to enjoy a little tipple.

Wine Cellar, Wilmslow

The owners of Wilmslow’s favourite cocktail bar, Suburban Green, have opened a traditional wine bar just next door. Owners Martin and Cal travelled to London, Ireland, Italy and France, taking the best of the places they visited and injecting the resulting inspiration into Wilmslow.

Enjoy new discoveries at The Wine Cellar, Wilmslow - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

The result is a warm, cosy and inviting space that takes into consideration soft acoustics, lighting and ambiance – all to make sure you can enjoy a glass of wine, some paired cheeses and charcuterie too. With over 250 wines to choose from, you’re going to find something that suits your palate. The Wine Cellar team have recently launched a light-hearted monthly Wine School, run monthly wine tastings and have plenty more up their sleeve, so make sure you’re following them on their social media for updates.

@winecellarwilmslow, winecellarwilmslow.co.uk

Opera Grill, Chester

The ancient city of Chester is a must for history-lovers: walk the Roman walls, admire the Medieval Chester Rows, filled with shops and cafes, admire the cathedral - built in 1541! In a city full of historic grandeur, it makes sense that you would want to enjoy a glass somewhere fittingly impressive: step forward Opera Grill.

Friends Without Benefits, a non-alcoholic cocktail at Opera Grill in Chester - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

On a recent visit to Opera Grill, we discovered the sensational Friends without Benefits Mocktail. Once upon a time you would struggle to find anything non-alocoholic, now there are menus and even full bars dedicated to alternatives. We love to see it, especially in iconic venues like Opera Grill - despite popular belief, we’re big eaters, but not big drinkers.

@operagrill, therestaurantbarandgrill.com

Six, Nantwich

Way back in the summer of 21, we accompanied writer and friend Alisha Davis to the opening of the family-owned Six. They had just opened their second bar in Nantwich, following on from the success of their first bar, in Sandbach. It wouldn’t quite be right to talk about drinks without including this father son duo.

Six, in Nantwich, offers a carefully curated menu of beers, wines and cocktails - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Their menu features hand-picked craft beers, artisan gins and speciality wines, and our favourite; a seasonal cocktail menu. Using fruits and ingredients that are readily available and at the height of their respective season not only means they’re being sustainable but it also ensures they’re going to be some of the tastiest cocktails you’ve ever had.

@sixnantwich, sixnantwich.com

Linden Stores, Audlem

More than a store. A space for the community to relax, unwind and enjoy some tipples and nibbles.. It just so happens to be family-run and one of our most highly recommended spots to visit in Cheshire.

The ultimate sundowner - an Espresso Martini, from Linden Stores in Audlem - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

This little known hideaway is owned and run by husband and wife duo, Laura and Chris. Chris runs the kitchen and creates seasonal British small plates that have my mouth watering at the thought: thank you for the Bovril Mayo, Chris. Laura runs front of house and hand selects the most gluggable wines and cocktails for the menu – she’s chief wine taster too; a tough job but someone has to do it. Leave your worries at the door, take a seat at the bar or a cosy corner and let the wine flow, you’re in safe hands.

@lindenstores, lindenstores.co.uk