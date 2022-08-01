Essex Foodies: 4 great restaurants to try in Essex this month

Hollie Allen of Essex Foodies (@essexfoodies) is a food blogger reviewing restaurants across the county and beyond. She shares the eateries that have tickled her tastebuds this month

Itsu, Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Foodies

Itsu, Chelmsford

Asian-inspired

This incredible Asian-fusion restaurant is situated in one of Chelmsford’s busiest retail parks; the queue for this place was spilling out of the door, which proves what a hit this is going to be for Chelmsford. The restaurant serves up a huge selection of dishes including sushi, noodle and rice bowls, soups and more. I would highly recommend the Famous Coconut Chicken – it was a flavour sensation!

The first of its kind in Essex, Itsu is here to show us how Asian food should be done. With an easy-to-use touch-order system, ordering and getting your food here couldn’t be any simpler! This place is a must-try for anybody that loves sushi or just something healthier.

itsu.com







The Taproom - Credit: Essex Foodies

The Taproom – Other Monkey Brewing, Colchester

British cuisine

Recently opened in Colchester, The Taproom boasts an extraordinary menu that uses only locally sourced produce to create incredible dishes. When I visited, I tried out the Sunday roast – it was fantastic. Think impeccable smoked meats, which included the softest, melt-in-the-mouth beef I have ever come across. The menu here is quite small because it’s all about using local products, but it’s honestly one of the best places I’ve dined in in Essex. I would hugely recommend the tiger prawns small plate – they were just so juicy and plump!

othermonkeybrewing.com





The Whole Slice - Credit: Essex Foodies

The Whole Slice (based in Roots restaurant), Upminster

Pizzeria

Fresh, funky and flavourful pizzas in the heart of Upminster. The Whole Slice sees local chef Luigi create slices of pizza magic! The menu here is quite small given it only offers pizzas, however, do not be put off by this. The quality and flavours will well and truly blow you away. The pizzas are very big so you could easily share, and they are packed full of tastiness. A must-try is the cheesy garlic bread – it makes for the best cheese pulls!

thewholeslice.co.uk



Bistro On The Quay - Credit: Essex Foodies

Bistro On The Quay, Burnham-On-Crouch

Café culture

I had never ventured here until very recently. Overlooking the River Crouch, Bistro On The Quay is the perfect spot to grab some breakfast or brunch – especially when the sun is shining! The café has a really nice calm vibe; there’s just something so peaceful about overlooking the water.

The locals are all very friendly and the service is perfect – nothing is too much or too little for the team here. We enjoyed a spot of breakfast, which was perfect, before heading down to Maldon Prom for the day. The café regularly holds themed evenings too, including BBQ nights and even clairvoyance evenings.

bistroonthequay.com

Bistro On The Quay - Credit: Essex Foodies





You may also like...

Essex gin and spirits producers: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/food-and-drink/essex-spirit-producers-9166544

Essex sweet and dessert producers: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/food-and-drink/sweet-producers-of-essex-9142128