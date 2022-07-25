Four of the best places to eat brunch in Cheshire

Richard Dash and Jamie Carter, of Lost in Cheshire, take us on a stroll round four of Cheshire's best brunch hotspots

Suburban Green, Wilmslow

Enjoy a classic brunch at Suburban Green, in Wilmslow - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

If you’re blessed enough to live in Wilmslow (totally unbiased, even though we live there), then you will of heard of Suburban Green. It’s a lively, very popular neighbourhood cocktail bar known for its creative and tasty small plates; from Buttermilk Chicken Thighs to Bang Bang Cauliflower, you’ll find something on the menu for you. What most people may not know, is that Suburban Green actually serve the best breakfasts and brunch dishes in Wilmslow. We’re not being dramatic, they’re egg-ceptional. Owners Martin & Cal have another Suburban Green site in Chorlton, which is equally as tasty for your brunchin’ needs and they’re soon to open their third site in Macclesfield - we’ll keep you all posted on our socials so make sure you’re following us.

@suburbangreenuk

Toast, Altrincham

Have it on Toast - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

This place is literally made for breakfast and summer brunchin'. Taking inspiration from its name, everything is served on toast here… apart from their fresh Granola. That would just be weird. True to its surroundings, Toast in Altrincham is a laid back and inviting eatery. There’s an instant love and warmth from the team here and it’ll pour onto your plate/toast. When a menu uses a staple food like toast, you know they’re going to have to pull out the stops with creativity to make their food stand out. Thankfully Toast totally delivers here: they only use quality, locally sourced products and ingredients and their kitchen team is wildly creative… Our personal favourite? Their Spicy Meatball.

@toastaltrincham

Ethos, Macclesfield

Deliciously healthy, at Ethos in Macclesfield - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

The cobbled streets of Chestergate in Macclesfield are fast becoming a foodie destination. With bistros, bakeries and bars popping up with lightning speed, if this market town is not on your food tour list yet, it should be. Your first stop should for a bite to eat and some caffeine at Ethos Eatery. A plant -based, healthy eatery that boasts an organic, fresh and diverse menu. No, we haven’t gone on a diet, we just absolutely adore this place. It’s the perfect cup of pick-me-up you need to start a hot summer day. For us, no visit to Ethos is complete without a bowl of Açai. It strikes an impeccable balance of filling you up, but not leaving you lethargic and not wanting to move. A must visit for carnivores and herbivores alike.

@ethos_conceptstore

Detaljer, Knutsford

Enjoy fika, brunch Swedish style, at Detaljer in Knutsford - Credit: Rachael Murphy

While we may love brunch here in Cheshire, did you know brunching in Sweden is taken to a whole are level? Fika (pronounced fee-kah) is a concept, a whole state of mind. It’s all about slowing down, taking time for yourself, and connecting you with family and friends. Detaljer in Knutsford has taken this Swedish concept and created a communal space for Cheshire folk to enjoy together. Detaljer combines coffee, cake, community and a Scandi homeware store. After your perusal through their wares you’ll need to try one of their Swedish staples, Kanelbullar (cinnamon buns to you and me).

@detaljeruk

For more hot tips on the best dining in Cheshire, follow Richard & Jamie @lostincheshire

