Serving Cheshire with Pride

June is Pride month. A month dedicated to celebrating and remembering how far the LGBT movement has progressed. An important month to show visibility and to educate. We couldn’t pass this opportunity to shine a rainbow on some of the LGBT+ hospitality business owners across Cheshire

The queens of coffee beans

Mika and Dan, of Yas Bean - Credit: Lost In Cheshire

Yas Bean is a queer-owned, independent coffee shop in Macclesfield. Think pastel colours, sassy coffee and 90s pop references. Priding themselves on being as authentic as possible, owners Mika and Dan believe this has had a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community in Macclesfield.

Small towns have a reputation of not always being ideal for queer people. They think it’s definitely important to carry the torch for the wider community and especially for younger generations by being a visibly safe space. They believe, when you are true to yourself and open about who you are it definitely has a positive effect on those around you.

“We welcome everybody and hope to see you soon, queen!"

@yasbean, yasbean.co.uk

Love at first bite

Gemma and Holly, Drinks and Bites at 35 - Credit: Drinks&Bites

Welcome to Drinks and Bites at 35, in Middlewich, owned, and mostly run, by wife and wife team, Gemma and Holly Crocker. Owners since January 2013, they have gone from strength to strength offering a relaxed cafe environment and developing their fun range of homemade cakes, with excellent customer service at its heart.

Customers have become friends and regularly visit for a catch up with the girls over a coffee. We felt an instant warmth and a genuine welcome when we met. They have been able to open people’s minds just by being their proud, authentic selves. They told us they feel so lucky to be able to continue living their dreams, thanks to the loyal and wonderful residents of Middlewich.

@drinksandbitesat35, drinksandbites.co.uk

Stocked with Pride

Lisa and Emma, of Stock at the Pavilion - Credit: Stock

The Pavilion, in Congleton, was first built in the late 1800’s. A majestic building, sadly it had become derelict for many years. Up stepped Lisa Whitehurst with her vision for Stock; a bustling café & bar. Fast forward to 2022 and you’ll be hard pressed to get a seat. You’ll find a Vespa in the corner, chandeliers over the bar and a giant disco ball hanging from the ceiling, ready for dancing the night away. Lisa is joined in ownership by her wife, Emma, who runs the kitchen and catering. They say Congleton is a welcoming community that holds regular pride events, which The Pavilion proudly sponsors when possible.

@stockpavillion, stockpavilion.co.uk

Putting the ‘OUT’ in outsourced

Jamie Carter is the expert photographer at Outsauced - Credit: Outsauced

And us! Outside of sampling the delights that Cheshire foodie businesses have to offer, Jamie and I operate a digital and creative media agency specialising in just such businesses. We’ve been deliberate in naming our business Out Sauced. ‘Out’ gives reference to being a Gay owned business. The importance of queer visibility can sometimes be overlooked and seen as unnecessary, but sadly it’s still as necessary as ever. We all want, and dream, of acceptance, but the fact is we’re not quite there yet, which is why it’s still important to show up (and show out!) for those who are younger, or not as confident in themselves just yet. It’s ok to be truly you. There’s a whole lot of love waiting out there!

@outsaucedmedia, outsaucedmedia.co.uk