Outside dining in Cheshire

Why do we choose to live in Cheshire? Aside from the wonderful people, the amazing food and its rich history? Cheshire is simply a beautiful place to live. Its rolling hills and winding roads are among the most picturesque in the country, and it makes outdoor dining a must-do in the summer months

A coastal retreat

A hidden slice of the Amalfi Coast, with a multi award winning kitchen team in one of Cheshire's most prestigious and affluent villages, can only be The Coast in Prestbury. This independently-owned restaurant welcomes everyone with open arms as if they’re an old friend; a celebrity hotspot that leaves pretension at the door.

The Italian Job. There is a choice of outdoor spaces to dine at The Coast in Prestbury - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

If Aperol Spritz, Italian food and Amalfi vibes are your thing, then you’ll need to pull up a chair on their sun trap front terrace or the rear courtyard, complete with its own Lambretta and water feature. If that’s not quite enough, The Coast boast a beautiful, private dining space upstairs with its own terrace over looking Prestbury church. Your own Italian getaway without even boarding the plane.

@thecoastrestaurantandbar, thecoast.uk.com

A garden of delights

Step into La Popote, one of Cheshire’s finest eateries, and home to owners head chef Joe and front-of-house Gaelle. Both their à la carte menu and Menu of the Week are seasonally inspired and led, with the à la carte changing every six weeks to ensure ingredients are used at optimal times and their menu of the week changing, well, weekly, blowing all creativity out of the water as you’re not going to find the same dish on either menu twice.

A stunning garden for summer night dining - Credit: Julian Kron

Their outdoor space is reminiscent of a quaint English country garden; relaxing and inviting, fit for everything from a private evening soirée to an intimate evening dinner for two (and a glass of rosé of course).

@lapopoteuk la-popote.co.uk

Down on the farm

When we think of summer our minds go straight ice-cream! Not even sorry. Cheshire is home to some of the best ice-cream parlours in the north west, but if you’re wanting something extra special then Seven Sisters Farm is your first port of call. They have an astonishing assortment of flavours, from the classics to more Willy Wonker-esque creations such as Fluffer-Nutter (Peanuts, marshmallow and chocolate sauce) and Lemon Meringue. Fair warning: you’re definitely going to have ice cream all over your face by the time you finish.

Ice-cream + the lush Cheshire countryside = bliss. - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Their outdoor area is as unique as their ice-cream; a giant pink deck chair for ice-cream selfies, a petting farm and even a maize maze to get lost in (watch their social for opening date).

@sevensistersicecream, sevensistersfarm.co.uk

The Bells are ringing out

If you’re looking for a country pub to enjoy a cold pint in the sun, look no further than the Bells of Peover. Its lush, mature and frankly exquisite gardens are a complete joy. With its ancient wisteria wrapped around the entrance you cannot help but feel the history and charm in the air. This grade 1 listed gastropub is hitting new dining heights and we’re so happy to see it. Proudly supporting local produce, this isn’t your typical ‘pub grub’.

Discover the delights of the Bells' outdoor dining area - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Outside you’ll find masses of table seating throughout the garden, plus a purpose-built bar and vast grill, for their legendary summer BBQs. For us though, the pièce de résistance is their new smoker, Winston. He’ll be gracing us all through the summer, providing delicious smoky goods… Weather dependent of course!

@bellsofpeover, thebellsofpeover.com