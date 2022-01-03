World foods to discover in Cheshire this January

January in the UK? Rainy days, grey skies and dark nights. Ugh, says Richard Dash, of Lost in Cheshire. While Cheshire may not have the greatest weather in January, it does have food that’ll transport you around the globe. Cheshire is a melting pot of world cuisine, you just have to know where to look. Here are some of our favourite food spots that’ll have you booking your next holiday before you finish dessert.

Eastern Point, Warrington

Eastern Point is an Asian street food stall found within Warrington Markets. Owner Chris draws influence from all of his food interests and from working in different Asian restaurants to create a western spin on Korean food.

Modestly, Chris tells us he looks up to his chef friends and celebrity chefs and doesn’t quite consider himself an expert; his food, however, begs to differ.

Chris uses marinades and vinaigrettes to bring out his desired flavours. He makes Bad that would battle the best and most recently released his very own Ramen. Our favourite ramen is topped with his own Korean Fried Chicken, the depth of flavour in the broth hitting all our umami dreams, making sure Eastern Point remains one of our top choices for quick bites in Cheshire.

Unagi, Wilmslow

The wok-star team at Unagi have been perfecting their skills for over 30 years. The “Unagi OG’s” joined forces with a local restauranteur just three weeks before the initial lockdown in 2020. Like many other small takeaways this turned out to be a blessing in disguise as customers replaced nights out with nights in, but they still wanted to eat well. Following their huge success in Altrincham, the team have now opened up shop in Wilmslow.

A neon sushi bar, instantly transporting us to Tokyo, everything is prepped and cooked from scratch using the UNAGI chefs’ secret recipes, resulting in a menu of street snacks, wok fried noodles and the freshest hand-rolled sushi and sashimi around. We’re already dreaming of summer days enjoying their Poke bowls and sipping on their Japanese inspired cocktails.

Boteco, Congleton

We’re told a Boteco in Brazil is a dark and dingy bar, usually open until late serving authentic Brazilian food and (very) strong cocktails… This is exactly what husband and wife Haseena and Felipe would like to recreate in the newly opened Boteco in Congleton.

Nestled inside Congleton’s newest food spot, Capital Walk, Boteco is a small Brazilian street food restaurant. Walk in or takeaway only, this cosy corner in Congleton will feed and welcome you like family. You’ll find authentic Brazilian and Portuguese snacks and influences across their menu. Get your foodie pants on and try something new: Feijoada and Rice, Favella Dog, Roadside snacks in many forms – and of course you can expect some of the best Brazilian steaks in Cheshire!

Da Noi, Chester

If it’s a taste of Italy you’d like to help you escape, then you need to visit Da Noi, Chester. It’s owned and run by husband and wife, Valentina and Fabrizio, who originate from the foodie haven of Turin, Northern Italy.

The kitchen is headed up by Chef Valentina, who creates a wonderful array of dishes with a modern take on traditional Italian flavours, using the seasons as inspiration. Da Noi has strived to strike a balance between the traditional restaurant, paying homage to Fabrizio and Valentina's rich Italian heritage, and creating a forward-thinking menu filled with surprises.

Fabrizio has the arduous task of selecting each wine that will complement every dish on the menu, so expect to see wonderful wines you won’t find anywhere else, handpicked on visits to the vineyards of Piedmont on trips home.

Richard Dash and Jamie Cater are the founders of Lost in Cheshire, a foodie resource guiding food lovers to some of the best bites in Cheshire. Follow them on Instagram at LostInCheshire