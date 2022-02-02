3 of the best breakfasts in Norfolk

Our editors reveal their favourite places for breakfast in the county, which are sure to have your mouth watering.

The Unthank Kitchen, Unthank Road, Norwich.

Breakfast can be a leisurely affair at the Unthank Kitchen which opens at 8am on weekdays and 8.30am weekends, but serves a range of very fine breakfasts right through until 2.30pm.

We wandered down on a Saturday with my husband using ParkRun as an excuse for needing the full English. Despite a lack of 5km smugness to feed, I still felt royally entitled to the eggs royale - and it was so good I reckon the Unthank Kitchen team could serve it to actual royalty. Two beautifully poached eggs, rich golden yolks the perfect thickly flowing consistency, on a lightly toasted muffin piled with smoked salmon served with rocked and a creamy and piquant hollandaise sauce.

As far as I’m aware Her Majesty has never popped by, but Ed Balls did and he’s been on Strictly (and in Her Majesty’s government.) His mum’s family once ran a butcher’s shop from the Unthank Kitchen’s premises and a segment of his recent Who Do You Think You Are? was filmed here, but did not make it into the final programme. Our loss as viewers, because this is a friendly, family-run place, passed down from mother to son, although with just a few tables inside (and a bit of courtyard and decking space for warmer days) it might struggle to cope with huge fame and crowds of new customers.

Full English Breakfast at the Unthank Kitchen - Credit: Rowan Mantell

For those in the know it is very good. A lot of cafes and restaurants talk about their locally sourced ingredients – the Unthank Kitchen has an ingenious board showing exactly where its coffee, eggs, milk and sausages come from. Sausages are often the real give-away of quality – and these were porkily perfect. The full English was laden with bacon, egg, hash browns, black pudding, beans, fried bread and toast too.

Impressively there was also a vegetarian version, a vegan version, a gluten-free version – and a Spanish breakfast too. The extensive breakfast options also include even larger bumper versions of all these; or the Unthank Kitchen’s bubble and squeak (with egg, bacon or mushrooms), various fry-up staples on toast, and American pancakes.

With a hot chocolate, a coffee and two large glasses of orange juice, the bill was £12 apiece (and no need for lunch that day.)

theunthankkitchen.com

Rowan Mantell

The Lemon Tree, Wymondham

There's a happy buzz inside the Lemon Tree, something of an institution in Wymondham, when we rock up for breakfast. We are hungry and ready for a good start to the morning.

And for once there is no havering over the menu; this bright cold late autumn day demands the full Monty, vegetarian for Mrs C and traditional for me. Another day it might have been the Cowboy Beans, homemade beans with bacon and chorizo served on a slice of homemade sourdough toast and a side of dressed rocket leaves.

As it was we still get to try the home-made beans - a lovely little ramekin of beany, spicy, oniony richness which knocks everyday beans into a (cowboy) hat - with our breakfasts. Putting them in a ramekin is a nice touch - it's a crowded plate and it keeps things in order.

The full deal - breakfast at the Lemon Tree Cafe in Wymondham - Credit: Dominic Castle

The veggie choice looks excellent, with sausages nicely browned, the neatest little perfectly-poached egg you'll ever see, darkly flavoursome mushroom and crispy has browns. My trad version is boosted, for me at least, with two slices of decent bacon and three meaty chipolatas, plus a couple of potatoes, one of which is traded for a hash brown. Everyone's a winner.

With a good cup of coffee we are replete. It's a shame to have to get up and mosey out, because this cosy little cafe is the sort of place you could quite easily lose an hours or so in, just nattering over an another coffee... and perhaps a slice of that rather good-looking cake over there. Next time.

lemontreecafebar.com

Dominic Castle

Elmham Tea Post, North Elmham

Here’s a tip; if you’re on the lookout for a good café or somewhere for breakfast, keep an eye out for cyclists. These people know where the little gems are.

They certainly know about the Elmham Tea Post, filling a couple of tables as I pitched up on a damp Tuesday morning. I was interested to see what these whippets were eating – while cycling burns plenty of calories, you don’t want to wobble off after a full English and spend the next hour and a half wishing you hadn’t been so greedy.

I spied the server bringing them plates of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on brown toast. It looked wonderful. “I’ll have what they’re having,” I said.

On the mark, the smoked salmon and scrambled eggs at Elmham Tea Post - Credit: Dominic Castle

And it was wonderful, the eggs cooked just how I like them and the salmon soft and properly smoky. It was just the right amount too, enough to fuel the day without having to loosen the belt.

I’m no tea snob, as happy with a mug of PG as anything, but the brew at the Tea Post was exceptional. Served in a super-cool clear pot, the breakfast blend was fresh and clean, and I could have lingered over another pot for the rest of the morning, possibly with a piece of one of their very appetising-looking cakes.

But the place was starting to fill up and I was occupying a table for four, so I headed off to face the rest of the day, properly fortified. Now where did I leave that bike?

facebook.com/elmhamteapost

Dominic Castle