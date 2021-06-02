Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

Habas - a look inside Manchester's new Middle Eastern Bar and Restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:35 PM June 2, 2021   
Habas Lounge

Habas Lounge - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Located in the former wine cellar of the historic Manchester Club building, the lower ground floor Middle Eastern Bar & Restaurant combines Grade 2 heritage features with furnishings sourced from the vast region to create a venue unlike any other in Manchester.

Accessed down a short flight of stairs, with a suspended neon logo confirming that you’re in the right place, there’s an instant sense of discovery as you descend towards the 200-cover restaurant and bar.

A heavy wooden door, surrounded by vintage books and ceramics awaits guests, and opens into the bar from where an impressive selection of cocktails inspired by the Middle East can be enjoyed alongside beer from Beirut and wines from Hungary and Lebanon.  A wide selection of classic cocktails, premium spirits and popular wines from across Europe are also available.    

To the right the large airy restaurant unfolds, with a huge open kitchen taking centre stage.  The space is evocative with a wide mix of industrial, rustic, heritage and Middle Eastern furnishings effortlessly blending together. 

Street level windows flood the space with natural light during the day and provide a glimpse of the city’s action by night.  Atmospheric lighting provides a warm glow throughout, with candles adorning every table.  The versatile space, consisting of high tables, low tables, booths and long benches, caters for every dining requirement, from dinner for two to parties of sixty.

Moving back through the central bar, a destination in its own right and where those looking for a drink are readily welcomed, is the restaurant’s lounge providing further seating for sixty.  In here, deep comfy sofas and armchairs await guests, set against a backdrop of exposed heritage brickwork and a wall bursting full of nick-nacks, sourced from across the Middle East and a range of reclamation centres (one of Shaw’s favourite pastimes is scouring vintage finds). 

A beautiful private dining room with seating for ten completes the restaurant and bar space with heavy drapes providing privacy if required or the option for diners to enjoy the surrounding action. 

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 What's on in Devon June 2021
  3. 3 12 of Somerset’s beautiful beaches to explore
  1. 4 19 cottages that will make you want to move to Kent
  2. 5 Beach cafes in Devon: 7 great places by the coast
  3. 6 For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
  4. 7 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  5. 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  6. 9 Actor Mark Stanley on filming Anne Boleyn in Yorkshire
  7. 10 WIN! A night's stay, champagne and dinner at a luxury Devon venue

Split into six sections, the extensive menu contains; mezze, seafood, meat, vegetables and grains, desserts, and sweets, it's an inclusive menu that caters well for vegetarians, vegans, and fish and meat lovers alike. 

Additional signature dishes include the spiced lamb ‘jackets’ – fried potato skins filled with spiced lamb and mint yoghurt; spiced aubergine served with lavosh bread, tahini yoghurt and chermoula and chicken schnitzel served with chilli and lime butter.

To book a table or request further information please visit: www.habas.co.uk.  

Habas Lounge

Habas Lounge - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Habas Lounge

Habas Lounge - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Habas main restaurant

Habas main restaurant - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Habas Private Dining Room

Habas Private Dining Room - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Habas restaurant area

Habas restaurant area - Credit: © Joby Catto Photography / Anti Limited

Home-made garlic & herb flatbread with hummus and zhug

Home-made garlic & herb flatbread with hummus and zhug - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Spiced lamb ‘jackets’: fried potato skins filled with spiced lamb, served with mint yoghurt

Spiced lamb ‘jackets’: fried potato skins filled with spiced lamb, served with mint yoghurt - Credit: Joby Catto Photography

Beetroot hummus with Greek yoghurt and dill

Beetroot hummus with Greek yoghurt and dill - Credit: Joby Catto Photography


Cheshire Life
Lancashire Life
Manchester News

Don't Miss

Sheene Mill (photo: courtesy of Sheene Mill)

Hertfordshire Life

11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
LEIGH ON SEA Of all the glorious coastal spots in Essex, This view of ‘The Freya’ at Old Leigh I find magical

Essex Life | Win

Win a watercolour painting of Leigh-on-Sea by artist James Merriott

James Merriott

Logo Icon
The Glasshouse at the Grove in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
The pretty town of Sandwich (photo: grassrootsgroundswell, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Kent Life

10 of the prettiest places to visit in Kent

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus