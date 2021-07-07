17 great Hampshire pub gardens and terraces to enjoy this summer

Published: 4:40 PM July 7, 2021

The beautiful pub garden of The Greyhound on the Test in Stockbridge, Hampshire - Credit: Herry Lawford / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From wide open green spaces to secluded courtyards, there is a pub garden for everyone to enjoy long balmy summer evenings in Hampshire this year.

The Greyhound on the Test

31 High St, Stockbridge SO20 6EY

With its award-winning food and a stunning garden that backs onto the River Test, The Greyhound on the Test is the perfect location to while away a summers evening. The customer service is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is one of approachable luxury.

If you're looking to make your visit into a stay, be sure to book one of the sumptuously decorated rooms available.

The Rockstone

63 Onslow Rd, Bevois Valley, Southampton SO14 0JL

The Rockstone is a cosy country pub in the heart of Southampton, and their secluded pub garden is a testament to the atmosphere they strive for. It's only too easy to imagine yourself drinking a pint, digging into one of their out of this world gourmet burgers on a balmy summers evening.

The Thomas Lord

High St, West Meon, Petersfield GU32 1LN

Named after the founder of Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, the interior of this pub is filled with cricket memorabilia and offers some spectacular food which earned them a Michelin Plate this year. The pub garden itself is rather delightful with a careful curation of shrubs and flowers and plenty of space to relax.

The Hoddington Arms

Bidden Rd, Upton Grey, Basingstoke RG25 2RL

The Hoddington Arms is home to a large, lusciously green beer garden complete with a cosy little cabana and different seating zones. The garden is also the perfect space for children to play in, and dogs are welcome too if they are kept on a lead, meaning that the whole family can enjoy a summers day at the pub.

The Cocky Anchor

8 Market Place, Romsey SO51 8NB

This new pub has a charming courtyard beer garden with stunning views of the Romsey Cathedral. Despite only opening earlier this year after a beautiful restoration on the Grade II listed building, The Cocky Anchor has fast become one of the best places in Historic Romsey for a pint.

The New Forest Inn

2 Boult Bee Cottages, Emery Down, Lyndhurst SO43 7DY

This traditional 18th Century Country Pub has a delightful pub garden that backs onto the new forest with a gate that leads out straight onto walking paths meaning that the pub could be a perfect spot to recuperate after a long summer stroll or the starting point.

King Street Tavern

King Street Tavern, 70 King St, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 4EH

Come to King Street Tavern for the cosy courtyard pub garden but stay for the best BBQ food in Portsmouth. After what seems like an eternity apart, there really is nothing better than a catch up with friends over some smoked BBQ ribs and plenty of beer this summer.

Crook & Shears

Upper Clatford, Andover SP11 7QL

Crook and Shears is the very definition of a charming countryside pub, a tranquil village setting, thatched roof, historical interior accents like exposed wood beams and wood burner, cottage-style pub garden. All boxes checked and great pub classics on the menu means that this pub is a must-visit when in Andover.

The Ship Inn

Langstone Rd, Langstone, Havant PO9 1RD

With vast views over both Chichester and Langstone Harbours, The Ship Inn's terrace offers the option to sit on picnic-style tables, wicker sofas and deck chairs. The menu is full of pub classics, from fish and chips to a hefty beef burger; they also cater to vegetarians and those who follow a plant-based diet.

The White Buck

Bisterne Cl, Burley, Ringwood BH24 4AZ

The White Buck is a stunning Tudor style gastropub and hotel set on beautiful grounds in the New Forest. There are many tables available, and the atmosphere is sure to get positively buzzing on a long summers evening.

The Black Boy

1 Wharf Hill, Winchester SO23 9NQ

This quirky pub in Winchester is a favourite among locals and boasts some of the strangest yet coolest interior design elements. Outside, the courtyard pub garden has a rustic charm and eye-catching old-school graphic signs, plus there is plenty of seating areas to catch up with friends over a pint.

Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea

51 Southsea Terrace, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3AU

The beer garden at Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea feels like a European bistro and views the Portsmouth common. There is a massive range of craft beers (over 70!) to sample alongside mouth-watering food such as steak, nachos, burgers and fish and chips.

The Fox

Popham Ln, North Waltham, Basingstoke RG25 2BE

This beer garden offers a wide green space with sweeping views over the countryside and a child play area, making it a great place to take the kids or grandkids at the weekend. The menu offers a wide range of tasty dishes from venison to fish and chips to steak and BBQ ribs.

Fleur de Lys

Pilley St, Lymington SO41 5QG

Fleur de Lys is the oldest pub in the New Forest, with records dating back to the Norman era. Aesthetically the pub has a large thatched roof and a stunning cottage-style garden that welcomes playful children and dogs alike.

The Queen Inn

28 Kingsgate Rd, Winchester SO23 9PG

The beer garden at The Queen Inn is spacious and has a variety of different zones from picnic benches on an open lawn to more intimate patio seating. Order food from the traditional kitchen or if you're after a smaller bite then the street food-style menu available at the outdoor kitchen The Shack will certainly be tempting.

The Jack Russell Inn

Netherton Hill, Andover SP11 0DS

A menu offering sustainable Great British produce, cute dogs (there are three pub dogs: Betty, Barnie and whisper) and a friendly atmosphere can all be found at The Jack Russell Inn. The pub garden offers plenty of space to sit and enjoy a pint while surveying the beautiful surroundings.

The Woolpack Inn

Totford, Alresford SO24 9TJ

The Woolpack Inn has a beautiful pub garden with views over the rolling countryside of the Candover Valley. The menu is utterly tempting with twists on favourite comfort foods like their Crab macaroni cheese, a gourmet scotch egg or a divine Sunday roast.

