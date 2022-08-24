6 hot stories from Herts food and drink scene

Tewin Bury cookery school launch

Tewin Bury Farm and Hotel near Welwyn Garden City is adding to its foodie facilities with a cookery school offering daily classes covering subjects from bread and pasta making to street food and brunch.



Chef Lee Maycock, founder of the garden kitchen at Foxholes Farm outside Hertford, is behind the venture. Attendees will be able to sample their creations at a special tasting table or on an outside deck area by the river Mimram.

St Albans beer fest is back

A curated selection of Herts’ best beers plus a showcase of the county's top breweries will be at the 25th St Albans Beer and Cider festival in September.



Stands hosted by Tring Brewery and Mad Squirrel Brewery as well as producers from further afield including Yorkshire’s Ossett Brewery, plus street food and live music are among plans for the event at Alban Arena.



The festival is organised by the south Herts branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, in a year that also marks 50 years since the organisation was established in the county, making it a golden jubilee celebration.



Organiser Adrian Saunders said bringing back the event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic had been challenging but 'the fantastic support of the local community has spurred us on'.



He added: 'The best features from previous years will be there and the new team also plan to freshen up the feel of the festival to make it an inclusive and up-to-date pageant of real ale, craft beer and cider, food, live music and other attractions thrown into the mix.’



A one-off beer brewed specially for South Herts CAMRA’s 50th anniversary by Hertford brewer McMullen will be available.



The festival runs from Wednesday September 28 to Saturday October 1 from noon to 11pm every day.

The Norwegian Seafood Council's Sea Change campaign promotes sustainable fishing - Credit: Norwegian Seafood Council

Sea Change in Letchworth

With Brits eating half the recommended two portions of fish a week, Letchworth was picked as the focus of a campaign to get us all eating more.



The Norwegian Seafood Council, which supports Norway's fisheries and aquaculture industry, teamed up with chippies Rock’s Fryer and Oh My Cod, while Michelin-starred chef Simon Hulstone educated diners at The Fox and The Three Horseshoes in Willian on the benefits of sustainable seafood.



Families took part in a fishy challenge devised by TV chef Lisa Faulkner, and St Thomas More and Garden City Academy had cookery lessons from school meals expert, Kate Snow.



The council called the Sea Change campaign 'a fin-tastic month'.

Bricklayers Arms, Flaunden - Credit: Bricklayers Arms

Bricklayers plans

Change is in the air at one of Hertfordshire’s most awarded pubs after the retirement earlier this year of its long-time landlord.



Plans for the Bricklayers Arms at Flaunden, formerly run by Alvin Michaels, include the return of regular steak nights and a fixed price weekday lunch menu along with wine evenings and more events in the newly extended garden.



The business, dating from the 18th century, is now part of the Red Cat Pub Company portfolio with former restaurant manager Matt Jackson as general manager.

Healthy Hub space

A new social space for St Albans including a sustainable restaurant and outdoor bar plus screening rooms for sports and films launched last month with the opening of The Hub on Verulam.



Co-founder Hannah Petrouis said: ‘The Hub offers a new take on hospitality focused on wellbeing, community and sustainability. The menu has been stripped of nutritionally lacking dishes and replaced by hearty and healthier brunch meals, sharing platters and large plates plus beers and a large low-and-no alcohol offering.’



The venue is in the former Loch Fyne restaurant space on Verulam Road.

Taste of Mexico

American food giant and Mexican grill specialist Chipotle, whose UK presence has so far been limited to London, has expanded into Hertfordshire with a Watford branch. Menu favourites include burritos, tacos and salads and a signature guacamole made from avocados, citrus juice, coriander, red onion, jalapenos and salt.



The restaurant uses only fresh ingredients under the slogan ‘Food with Integrity’. Director of European operations Jacob Sumner said: ‘We’re thrilled to introduce our special offers to the Watford community.’