Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

Somerset hotel reveals incredible hot air balloon afternoon tea experience

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:35 AM July 26, 2022
Hot air balloons emblazoned with the Royal Crescent logo rise through the air

Enjoy an incredible stay at the Royal Crescent - Credit: The Royal Crescent

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa has a unique dining experience taking bookings now.

The popular five-star hotel in Bath is launching its very own luxury hot air balloon flight experience and package, available to book now and take to the skies from 1st April until 30th September 2023.

A memorable experience for couples and friends, the balloon flight will see guests gently travel up towards the blue skies until they reach the perfect height to take in the breathtaking views.  From the famous Royal Crescent and Georgian architecture to the major city landmarks, there is so much to see and capture on camera.  Upon landing, guests will be invited to unwind and relax with a glass of Taittinger’s finest champagne.

A collection of mini desserts sit on a white plate

Their Head Pastry Chef has concocted a range of delicious treats - Credit: The Royal Crescent

Post flight, guests will take a leisurely stroll through the hotel’s beautiful and tranquil gardens where they will enjoy the famous, quintessentially British afternoon tea, alongside a second glass of Taittinger champagne.  Created by Head Pastry Chef, Michael Topp, the classic menu includes a scrumptious selection of locally sourced freshly baked Bath buns and scones, exquisite pastries and cakes and delicious sandwiches.  

Two woman lounge in a pool looking out of a window in a stone walled room

Make use of their luxury spa - Credit: The Royal Crescent

Following the afternoon tea, guests will be given complimentary access to The Spa & Bath House to indulge in some luxurious pampering and pure relaxation.  Then when it’s time to turn in, guests will enjoy a 1-night stay in one of the hotel’s luxurious rooms or suites.  Prior to departure the following morning, a full English breakfast will be available at the hotel’s Dower House Restaurant, the perfect way to round off a very special experience. 

A cosy yet chic room with a four poster bed, sofas and other amenities

Rest after your busy day in one of their picturesque rooms - Credit: The Royal Crescent

To book, email events@royalcrescent.co.uk, call 01225 823 333 or go to royalcrescent.co.uk.

Want more from Somerset Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Somerset Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here
 

Somerset Life
Food and Drink
Visit Somerset

Don't Miss

Waterfalls flowing at Three Shires Head in the Peak District National Park

Derbyshire Life

Peak District walk - Three Shires Head from Gradbach

Helen Moat

Logo Icon
Hinchliffe's Farm Shop and Rusty Bull Restaurant 

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Huntcliff, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, UK, April 13, 2017

Yorkshire Life

Yorkshire coastal walk - Saltburn to Marske-By-The-Sea

Paul Kirkwood

Logo Icon
The white manor house is preceded by a long drive, with views out over the water

Devon Life

Devon manor wins Best Hotel Award

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon