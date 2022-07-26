Somerset hotel reveals incredible hot air balloon afternoon tea experience

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa has a unique dining experience taking bookings now.

The popular five-star hotel in Bath is launching its very own luxury hot air balloon flight experience and package, available to book now and take to the skies from 1st April until 30th September 2023.

A memorable experience for couples and friends, the balloon flight will see guests gently travel up towards the blue skies until they reach the perfect height to take in the breathtaking views. From the famous Royal Crescent and Georgian architecture to the major city landmarks, there is so much to see and capture on camera. Upon landing, guests will be invited to unwind and relax with a glass of Taittinger’s finest champagne.

Their Head Pastry Chef has concocted a range of delicious treats - Credit: The Royal Crescent

Post flight, guests will take a leisurely stroll through the hotel’s beautiful and tranquil gardens where they will enjoy the famous, quintessentially British afternoon tea, alongside a second glass of Taittinger champagne. Created by Head Pastry Chef, Michael Topp, the classic menu includes a scrumptious selection of locally sourced freshly baked Bath buns and scones, exquisite pastries and cakes and delicious sandwiches.

Make use of their luxury spa - Credit: The Royal Crescent

Following the afternoon tea, guests will be given complimentary access to The Spa & Bath House to indulge in some luxurious pampering and pure relaxation. Then when it’s time to turn in, guests will enjoy a 1-night stay in one of the hotel’s luxurious rooms or suites. Prior to departure the following morning, a full English breakfast will be available at the hotel’s Dower House Restaurant, the perfect way to round off a very special experience.

Rest after your busy day in one of their picturesque rooms - Credit: The Royal Crescent

To book, email events@royalcrescent.co.uk, call 01225 823 333 or go to royalcrescent.co.uk.

