Published: 1:11 PM April 1, 2021

Snugburys - Lockdown 3.0 certainly hasn’t put a stop to the delights of the sister-run sensation Snugburys, with the team diversifying into a drive-through on June 12 last year to ensure the ice cream-loving people of Cheshire never had to go a day without their sweet fix. And so far, so good – but be quick, as they do temporarily close if the queue gets too big. There’s also the Chester parlour, Snugburys on the River, which is open every day, takeaway style. The latest flavour, snugtella, is a Sicilian hazelnut ice cream loaded with house-made chocolate sauce. snugburys.co.uk

Scoops of plenty from The Real Fruit Creamery. Picture by Jenna Scott - Credit: Jenna Scott

The Real Fruit Creamery - Knutsford favourite The Real Fruit Creamery is bursting with Easter takeaways and local deliveries this bank holiday weekend, with new flavours Easter malteser and mini eggs gelato. Gelato typically offers fewer calories, less sugar and lower fat than ice cream (and is made fresh in the parlour every morning) so we say what are you waiting for? More flavours are being announced on social media every day so keep yours eyes peeled. therealfruitcreamery.co.uk

Seven Sisters - Promising a posh ice cream fix, Seven Sisters made its comeback on March 26 for a full menu of weekend takeaways and pre-orders. Expect Easter favourites like Crème Egg, Mini Eggs and Malteser – and if that’s not enough, why not go the whole hog and enjoy a posh Easter egg sundae? Closed Easter Sunday. sevensistersfarm.co.uk

The Ice Cream Farm - The team at The Ice Cream Farm are working hard to reopen the outdoor play and food vendors on April 12 – including the parlour – in line with government restrictions, with promises the booking system will be "open shortly" to pre-book. The good news is that until then, you can still enjoy its drive-through for scoops, puddings or 1lt tubs for takeaway. New flavours include Jammie Dodger, brownie, popping candy, summer fruits, Biscoff and Nutella. theicecreamfarm.co.uk

Daresbury Dairy - Open from April 1 for takeaway scoops and take-home packs, this small artisan ice creamery produces a range of flavours (including frozen yoghurts and fruit ices) with the milk from its very own Friesian ladies. Current specials include the Easter eggstravaganza, complete with Crème Eggs and Mini Eggs, award-winner salted caramel and banana. Also open for click and collect. daresburydairy.co.uk

Backford Belles - Get the date of Monday April 12 in your diary as the award-winning Jersey ice cream parlour will be open in the sunshine once again. Until then, why not make the most of its clickand-collect service and pick up a 500ml tub of ice cream or sorbet, cones, flakes and fudge? Fabulous flavours include the mysterious Bethany's Special, orange marmalade and white chocolate and passionfruit...absolutely not forgetting unicorn. backfordbelles.com



