9 of the best independent coffee shops in Norwich

Published: 4:38 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 4:45 PM August 31, 2021

In no particular order, we list the top 12 places in the city of Norwich to grab a steaming cup o' Joe to brighten up your morning.

For some, there is no other way to get through the morning than with a bitter dash of caffeine. For others, it's simply a pleasant ritual to begin the day right. On days where you don't have time to make your own, there are plenty of places to grab a to-go cup of your favourite latte, mocha, or expresso. Alternatively, while away the hours in a window seat and take in the aroma of delicious brews as the world goes by. Here are just some of our favourite spots in Norwich.

Alchemista

St Gregory’s Alley

Our first spot has a great ethos and believe that a good cup of coffee goes much further than just what's in the cup. To them, location and service are also vital to a great experience which is why they are always ranked as one of the best cafe's in the county.

Learn more

Ancestors

Magdalen Street

This little family business is well worth a visit and is dedicated to bringing you 100% vegan friendly food and drink. Enjoy a light snack or lunch with your coffee and relax in their easy going atmosphere as the world races by outside.

Learn more

Bread Source

Various Locations

Bread Source is a hugely popular local bakery and café so it's lucky they have locations on Upper St Giles, Marriott Close, Bridewell Alley, and in Norwich Market. With tranquil Scandinavian-inspired interiors, it's very easy to while away a couple of hours here and enjoy a delicious pastry with your coffee.

Learn more

Juniper Coffee

St Stephens Road

Amidst the hustle and bustle of St Stephens is a coffee paradise where the cakes are just as good as the drinks. If you're going to be there a while, why not head upstairs where there's often something unusual playing on the projector.

Learn more

Kofra

Various Locations

A staple of Norwich, you have several locations to choose from which means you're never too far from a delicious coffee experience. They use a process called 'resting' to really get every drop of flavour out of each bean and you can definitely taste the difference.

Learn more

Littlehaven Coffee Co.

St Stephens Square

Not only do they have a delightful café not far from the city centre, but the Littlehaven team get out and about with the wonderful Little Miss Latte. This is a great little van that takes delicious coffee out on the road to the wider community.

Learn more

The Little Red Roaster

St Andrews Street

For almost two decades, The Little Red Roaster has been sourcing and brewing ethically sourced speciality coffee for the people of Norwich. Not only do they have a shop at the top of St Andrew's Hill, but you can catch them in the covered market for a quick top up on the move.

Learn more

Strangers Coffee

Pottergate

If you want to chat about coffee with knowledgeable and friendly people, then Strangers is the place for you. Not only do they have a dedicated roastery right here in the city, but they have just opened a new shop on All Saints Green for your enjoyment.

Learn more

Wilkinson's of Norwich

Lobster Lane

Last but not least, we have a spot that isn't really a coffee shop. Instead, they are a coffee and tea distributor whose choices are so delicious, you won't ever need to go to a café ever again. They even offer raw green beans if you want to have a go at roasting them yourself.

Learn more