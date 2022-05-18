Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations at The Ivy Spinningfields in Manchester

Afternoon tea, a special dessert and limited edition royal-themed cocktail menu will be available over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend along with a unique photo opportunity.

Launching on the bank holiday weekend on Thursday, 2nd June, the Jubilee specials will be served alongside The Ivy Spinningfields’ extensive spring menu and firm favourites.

Guests visiting The Ivy Manchester in Spinningfields between 12-3pm on Thursday, 2nd to Sunday, 5th June will also have the opportunity to greet and take photographs with the “Queen’s Guards”, who will stand to attention at the entrance to the restaurant.

The Queen Victoria is part of a limited-edition cocktail menu available during the Jubilee weekend, - Credit: Jodi Hinds Photography

In honour of the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, the limited-edition cocktail menu is inspired by notable royals, past and present. Boudica, a typically British serve, is a refreshing mix of Pimm’s, Tanqueray 10, Crème de Pêche, Lime Juice and Ginger Ale, garnished with mint and cucumber, while Queen Victoria is a smooth mix of Tanqueray 10, Vanilla Syrup, Lavender Syrup, Crème de Mure and Lemon Juice. Lilibet features Tanqueray 10, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, Lemon Juice and Honey Syrup, topped up with The Ivy Champagne for a true royal touch. Those seeking a non-alcoholic alternative can opt for The Virgin Queen, which features Seedlip Grove, Honey Syrup, Lime Juice and Ginger Juice.

The Ivy's famous Chocolate Bombe has been transformed into a Platinum Crown - Credit: Jodi Hinds Photography

In a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s favourite mint chocolate ice cream dessert, diners can top off their meal with The Platinum Crown, a majestic reimagining of The Ivy’s classic Chocolate Bombe. Featuring mint chocolate ice cream, honeycomb and a delicious hot chocolate sauce and adorned with its very own edible crown.

The Ivy Spinningfields’ classic afternoon tea has also been given the royal treatment for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022, featuring a classic selection of British sandwiches, showstopping cakes and warm fruited scones with clotted cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry preserve. Afternoon Tea for two includes a choice of teas, infusions or coffees and can be served with Champagne (£35.95) or without (£26.95).

For more details, visit www.theivymanchester.com



