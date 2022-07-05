13 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Kent coast

Whether you're having a family day at the beach, tackling the Saxon shore Way or just looking for a good old cup of tea by the sea, these Afternoon Teas on the Kent coast will certainly hit the spot.





Hythe Imperial

Hythe Imperial is right on the seafront so you'll be able to sample an extravagant afternoon tea on the terrace during the summer months with the bracing breeze of the sea washing over you.

Where: Princes Parade, Hythe, Kent CT21 6AE

More information: www.hytheimperial.co.uk/dining/afternoon-tea





Alice And The Hatter

Enjoy a thoroughly bonkers Alice in Wonderland-themed afternoon tea at this quirky spot in Herne Bay where kids and big kids alike can indulge in sandwiches, cakes and plenty of tea and feel like they just dropped into Wonderland themselves.

Alice and the Hatter is a 5-minute walk from Herne Bay Beach.

Where: 24 William St, Herne Bay, Kent CT6 5EQ

More information: www.aliceandthehatter.co.uk





Fredericks Tea Rooms

Housed in a gorgeous "Swiss-Gothic" style building dating back all the way to 1909 and right next to The Carlton Cinema, Fredericks Tea Rooms is the perfect spot for a delicious afternoon tea.

Fredricks Tea Rooms is a 5-minute walk to West Bay, one of Kent's Blue flag beaches for 2022.

Where: 31 St. Mildreds Rd, Westgate-on-Sea, Kent CT8 8RG

More information: www.facebook.com/FredericksTeaRooms





Little Harriettes of Deal Tea Rooms

Enjoy a tasty afternoon tea at Little Harriettes of Deal a friendly and inviting Tea Room which caters to all kinds of dietary requirements and also offers a takeaway option for a full-on al fresco afternoon tea on the beach if you fancy it.

Little Harriettes of Deal Tea Rooms is less than a 2-minutes walk from the beach in Deal.

Where: 7 Broad St, Deal, Kent CT14 6ER

More information: www.facebook.com/little-harriettes-of-deal





Forget Me Not Cafe and Tea Room

The Forget Me Not Cafe and Tea Room is a little family-run business that sits right by the sea and offers a freshly made traditional cream tea every day for only £5.50 pp.

Where: Waldens of Seasalter, 400 Faversham Rd, Seasalter, Whitstable, Kent CT5 4BW

More information: www.facebook.com/Furness50





The Italianate Greenhouse and Tea Garden

This gorgeous Victorian-era greenhouse is the perfect setting for a fabulous afternoon tea, and whether you're seated inside or outside on a fine summer's day the surrounding gardens are simply stunning. Booking ahead for afternoon tea is essential.

The Italianate Greenhouse & Tea Garden is a less than 15-minute stroll from the Ramsgate East Cliff Promenade and Beach.

Where: Montefiore Avenue, Ramsgate, Kent CT11 8BD

More information: www.italianateglasshouse.com





Whitstable Castle

The Orangery Tea Room at Whitstable Castle is open seven days a week and offers a tasty afternoon tea menu for £22.95 pp with the option to add prosecco for an extra £4, booking ahead is essential. During the summer, you can sit on the terrace and enjoy views over the castle's pretty gardens.

Whitstable Castles is a 5-minute walk from Tankerton beach, one of Kent's Blue flag beaches for 2022.

Where: Whitstable Castle, Tower Hill, Whitstable, Kent CT5 2BW

More information: www.whitstablecastle.co.uk/afternoon-tea-menu





Bessie's Tea Parlour

Bessie's Tea Parlour in Broadstairs was born out of a mobile afternoon tea business that has been running since 2012 after the owner sought a permanent spot to serve their wildly popular menu.

Bessie's Tea Parlour is a 3-minute walk to Viking Bay.

Where: 45 Albion St, Broadstairs, Kent CT10 1NE

More information: www.bessiesteaparlour.co.uk





Jacksonwood Vintage Tea Rooms

This charming family-run vintage tearoom can be found on the Sheerness high street and offers a range of delectable treats to indulge in.

The tea room is also a short walk from Sheerness Beach, one of Kent's Blue flag beaches for 2022.

Where: 63 High St, Sheerness, Kent ME12 1NS

More information: www.facebook.com/Jacksonwoodsheerness





Cosy Cat Cafe

Could anything be more charming than having afternoon tea with cute and cuddly cats? Certainly not and at Cosy Cat Cafe in Herne Bay you can do just that for only £21.95 pp, booking ahead is essential.

The Cosy Cat Cafe is a less than 10-minute walk from Herne Bay Beach.

Where: 138 High St, Herne Bay, Kent CT6 5JY

More information: www.thecosycatcafe.co.uk





Corby's Tea Room

Corby's is a cosy tea room with a menu of delicious afternoon tea options at thoroughly reasonable prices. The old fashion aura and friendly staff at the tea room also makes for a very pleasant experience.

Corby's Tea Room is a 5-minute walk from Ramsgate Main Sands.

Where: 18-20 York St, Ramsgate, Kent CT11 9DS

More information: www.corbystearooms.co.uk





Anna's Tearoom and Gin House

Anna's Tearoom and Gin House is such a cute and aesthetic spot for afternoon tea with beautiful crockery, pretty flowery wallpaper and a rose wall. There are also over 30 specially selected Gins just waiting to be sampled too.

Anna's Tearoom and Gin House is a 10-minute walk to Folkestone Beach.

Where: 23 Cheriton Pl, Folkestone, Kent CT20 2AY

More information: www.annastearoom.co.uk





Deblyns

Deblyns has a full range of different afternoon teas from a purely savoury version to their own Deblyns high tea that includes scrumptious crumpets. On good weather days, you make yourself at home in the pretty courtyard garden.

Deblyns is a short 5-minute drive from Greatstone Beach.

Where: 30 High Street, New Romney, Kent TN28 8BZ

More information: www.deblyns.co.uk





Read more of the best Kent content here:

Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms

11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Kent

A walk around Whitstable Coastal Trail