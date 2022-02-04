Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
4 Kent pubs in 'best gastropub' list for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Anna Lambert

Published: 4:51 PM February 4, 2022
Updated: 4:52 PM February 4, 2022
Stephen Harris of The Sportman

Stephen Harris of The Sportsman - Credit: Philip Harris

We've long known how good pub food is within the county, but it's great to see national recognition for some of our best gastro pubs in the UK’s Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards . Michelin-starred Seasalter favourite, The Sportsman, owned by Shepherd Neame and run by brothers Stephen and Phil Harris, took sixth place in the list. Judges praised Head Chef Stephen Harris’ menu for being sourced almost exclusively from the land surrounding the pub. Describing his mission to ‘religiously reflect the pub’s surrounding geography, history and produce’, they praised how he picks seaweed from the adjoining beach; makes his own salt from the sea, and uses meat from local farms.

Meanwhile, coming in at no 8 was The Fordwich Arms, under the helm of chef-patron, Daniel Smith. Judges noted that his skill has, "driven the pub up the list over the years, from 42 in 2019 to 17 in 2020 and 16 in 2021. It has risen significantly again this year and now sits proudly in the top 10 for the first time." 

Just outside the top 10 at no 12 is The Kentish Hare in Bidborough " The Tanner Brother’s first pub ... oozes with the personality of this dynamic foodie duo." said the judges. 

Finally, at no 45, comes The Dog at Wingham. Said the judges, "The team really do go that extra mile to ensure every diner’s and drinker’s experience in the pub is topnotch.


