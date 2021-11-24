Gorgeous Kent pubs with open fires

Catherine Paice has the low-down on pubs with the cosiest, most welcoming open fires across the county....









The Chaser Inn, Shipbourne Enjoy the roaring fire on autumn days in this much-loved village pub, with its wood panelled, cosy style and bookcases lining the wall. The Chaser makes an ideal stop-off after a looped walk that can take you up through fields and woods and around the National Trust's beautiful Ightham Mote. The pub was built in 1880, originally as the New Inn, by Edward Cazalet of the nearby Fairlawne estate, who also built the church of St Giles next door. It was renamed The Chaser as a nod to Edward's descendent, Major Peter Cazalet, a trainer of race horses to the late Queen Mother. If its lovely setting and roaring fire aren't enough to entice you, the pub is running an ‘Eat Out’ offer on its traditional menu, with 25% off food up to £10 (Tues-Thurs) throughout November. thechaser.co.uk

The White Horse Inn, Dover

Although it’s rumoured to be home to many hauntings; there is nothing chilling about this cosy and welcoming public house. An open fire, exposed beams & subtle lighting make for the perfect ambience to enjoy home cooked food, premium drinks and conviviality. thewhitehorsedover.co.uk

The Plough Inn, Stalisfield, Faversham is owned by husband and wife team Marianne and Richard Baker - she was born into a family of hoteliers and learned to silver-serve at the ripe old age of six, he's cheffed everywhere from Chilston Park to Eastwell Manor. This couple know what they're doing, as is clear from both the warm, relaxed atmosphere they've created and their menu. As self-confessed foodies they'll seek out locally sourced ingredients (fish from Whitstable, for instance) but also offer traditional favourites, like 'proper' pies. And if all you're after is a local pint by the fire, you're spoiled for choice, with Kent offerings from the likes of Wantsum and Hopdeamon. If you want to make a stay of it, the cosy, comfortable rooms look ideal for autumn breaks. theploughinnstalisfield.co.uk

The Woolpack Inn, Brookland, Romney Marsh. In the heart of the Marsh, a former smuggler’s haunt dating back more than 600 years (01797 344321). All fish and game are locally sourced and mature British beef steaks are prepared to the customer’s taste. woolpackinnbrookland.co.uk

Pepper Box Inn, Harrietsham, Maidstone Situated high on the Greensand Way and South Eastern Toll Ride, an ideal spot for walkers and riders, this charming, 15th-century family-run pub and restaurant takes its name from an early type of pistol, an example of which is on display. Think good food, low-timbered ceilings, leather sofas and, of course, inviting inglenook fireplaces. thepepperboxinn.co.uk