This pub has been named the best in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022

The Tiger Inn has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022 - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn in the beautiful village of Stowting has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022

94 pubs and bars in total across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been pronounced winners in their prospective counties.

But the competition doesn't stop there as a grand finale is due to take place on Wednesday 22nd June where 15 Regional Winners will also be revealed and one lucky winner will be announced as the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

So what makes The Tiger Inn Kent's Best Pub?

The Tiger Inn's mixture of trendy and classic interior design certainly passes the vibe check - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn is a true English country pub with equal measures of cosiness and class which is deftly displayed through the interior design that mixes classic pub features with contemporary coolness. The property itself dates back to the 17th century, adding another layer of charm to this vibrant pub.

Get ready to discover your new favourite Beer garden this summer! - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn also has a rather stellar outdoor area, perfect for catching up with family and friends with an ice-cold beer on long balmy summer evenings after a ramble in the surrounding countryside. Check out more of our favourite Beer gardens in Kent here.

Try The Tiger Inn's tonka bean pannacotta, it's guaranteed to be a taste sensation! - Credit: Key & Quill

Menu wise The Tiger Inn serves up daring, elegant and delicious dishes worthy of the most prestigious culinary institutions.

Each visit could take your tastebuds on a totally different adventure with artisan, why not try the new Confit duck scotch egg with a hoisin sauce or something sweet like customer favourite Tonka bean pannacotta that combines meringue, honeycomb, and a juicy blood orange sorbet!

