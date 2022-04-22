This pub has been named the best in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022
- Credit: Fleur Challis Photography
The Tiger Inn in the beautiful village of Stowting has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022
94 pubs and bars in total across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been pronounced winners in their prospective counties.
But the competition doesn't stop there as a grand finale is due to take place on Wednesday 22nd June where 15 Regional Winners will also be revealed and one lucky winner will be announced as the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.
So what makes The Tiger Inn Kent's Best Pub?
The Tiger Inn is a true English country pub with equal measures of cosiness and class which is deftly displayed through the interior design that mixes classic pub features with contemporary coolness. The property itself dates back to the 17th century, adding another layer of charm to this vibrant pub.
The Tiger Inn also has a rather stellar outdoor area, perfect for catching up with family and friends with an ice-cold beer on long balmy summer evenings after a ramble in the surrounding countryside. Check out more of our favourite Beer gardens in Kent here.
Menu wise The Tiger Inn serves up daring, elegant and delicious dishes worthy of the most prestigious culinary institutions.
Each visit could take your tastebuds on a totally different adventure with artisan, why not try the new Confit duck scotch egg with a hoisin sauce or something sweet like customer favourite Tonka bean pannacotta that combines meringue, honeycomb, and a juicy blood orange sorbet!
Most Read
- 1 Hollywood star Russell Crowe on his favourite spots in the Peak District
- 2 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
- 3 WIN a week’s holiday at the St. Mellion Estate
- 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District
- 5 Hertfordshire's best restaurants and pubs for alfresco dining
- 6 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
- 7 Sneak peek at newest seafood restaurant in Charlestown, Cornwall
- 8 Try out this bluebell walk through Angmering woods
- 9 This woodland has been named Kent's best Bluebell wood by the Woodland Trust
- 10 Harpenden pub named county winner in National Pub & Bar Awards
Read more of the best Kent content here:
Great pubs with pretty beer gardens in Kent
22 great Kent foods to buy and try now!