Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

This pub has been named the best in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:37 PM April 22, 2022
The Tiger Inn has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022

The Tiger Inn has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022 - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn in the beautiful village of Stowting has been named the Best Pub in Kent in the National Pub & Bar County Awards 2022

94 pubs and bars in total across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all been pronounced winners in their prospective counties.

But the competition doesn't stop there as a grand finale is due to take place on Wednesday 22nd June where 15 Regional Winners will also be revealed and one lucky winner will be announced as the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

So what makes The Tiger Inn Kent's Best Pub?

The Tiger Inn's mixture of trendy and classic interior design certainly passes the vibe check 

The Tiger Inn's mixture of trendy and classic interior design certainly passes the vibe check - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn is a true English country pub with equal measures of cosiness and class which is deftly displayed through the interior design that mixes classic pub features with contemporary coolness. The property itself dates back to the 17th century, adding another layer of charm to this vibrant pub.

Kent Pub The Tiger Inn's beer garden

Get ready to discover your new favourite Beer garden this summer! - Credit: Fleur Challis Photography

The Tiger Inn also has a rather stellar outdoor area, perfect for catching up with family and friends with an ice-cold beer on long balmy summer evenings after a ramble in the surrounding countryside. Check out more of our favourite Beer gardens in Kent here.

Try The Tiger Inn's tonka bean pannacotta, it's guaranteed to be a taste sensation!

Try The Tiger Inn's tonka bean pannacotta, it's guaranteed to be a taste sensation! - Credit: Key & Quill

Menu wise The Tiger Inn serves up daring, elegant and delicious dishes worthy of the most prestigious culinary institutions.

Each visit could take your tastebuds on a totally different adventure with artisan, why not try the new Confit duck scotch egg with a hoisin sauce or something sweet like customer favourite Tonka bean pannacotta that combines meringue, honeycomb, and a juicy blood orange sorbet!

Most Read

  1. 1 Hollywood star Russell Crowe on his favourite spots in the Peak District
  2. 2 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  3. 3 WIN a week’s holiday at the St. Mellion Estate
  1. 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District
  2. 5 Hertfordshire's best restaurants and pubs for alfresco dining
  3. 6 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
  4. 7 Sneak peek at newest seafood restaurant in Charlestown, Cornwall
  5. 8 Try out this bluebell walk through Angmering woods
  6. 9 This woodland has been named Kent's best Bluebell wood by the Woodland Trust
  7. 10 Harpenden pub named county winner in National Pub & Bar Awards

Read more of the best Kent content here:

Great pubs with pretty beer gardens in Kent

22 great Kent foods to buy and try now!

5 countryside walks with pubs in Kent

Kent Life
Food and Drink
Kent

Don't Miss

little boy with no face visible holding basket full of colorful easter eggs standing on the grass in

Hertfordshire Life

Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022

Richard Young

person
View of typical houses and buildings in Canterbury, England. Flowers and trees along the canal in su

Kent Life

10 reasons you should visit Canterbury

Caroline Read

person
Why not treat the kids to the Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham

Derbyshire Life

12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Pickmere

Cheshire Life

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon