5 of the best cycle cafés in Lancashire

Published: 7:51 AM September 24, 2021

Five of the best cycle cafés to give you the pedal power you need

Twin Lakes Velo Cafe, Croston

Sitting beside the lake, this café combines picturesque views with delicious café classics. Located in Croston, this café is the perfect resting spot during a bike ride. For a special treat, book an afternoon tea and enjoy the peaceful setting. Twin Lakes Velo Café also hosts weddings and a range of events, including jazz nights, cinema evenings under canvas and comedy performances.

twin-lakes-velo-cafe-functionevent-space.business.site

Applestore Cafe at Wyresdale Park, Scorton

Located in the beautiful walled garden and glasshouse at Wyresdale Park – a working farm and country house – you’ll find the Applestore Café. Visitors have the option of dining in the serene surroundings or inside for a refreshing break. Positioned on the western slopes of the Forest of Bowland, the estate offers miles of walking through fields, woods, valleys and fells, making the café the perfect place to recuperate. Choose from the delicious lunch menu of hot sandwiches, filling salads and classic fish and chips. Cyclists with a sweet tooth will be spoilt for choice with their homemade cakes.

wyresdalepark.co.uk/applestore-cafe-scorton

The Green Jersey, Clitheroe

This cycling hub located in the beautiful Ribble Valley is the ideal pit stop on your two-wheeled adventure. This bike shop and café is the perfect place for cycle novices and experts. As well as being the place for a rest, staff can also recommend cycling routes, and they stage cycling events, races and much more. They offer advice, bike services and sales, alongside meals that will fuel the next leg of your tour.

thegreenjersey.cc

Bridge House Farm Tearoom, Wray

Located in the picturesque village of Wray, Bridge House Farm is situated in a converted stone building that has kept many of its original features. Whether you’re looking to refuel with a coffee and a slice of cake or wanting something more substantial, you’ll be spoilt for choice. In the summer you can enjoy the view overlooking the River Roeburn and in winter you can warm up in front of the log burning stoves. Everything on their menu is also locally sourced, so you get to enjoy the tempting produce from the area.

facebook.com/BridgeHouseFarmWray

Wilf’s Café, Staveley

Relax and refuel at Wilf’s Café located in the beautiful Lake District. The café is situated at the back of The Mill Yard by the river and is based in the old bobbin loft. Take a rest from your saddle on their cosy indoor seating or their outside decking overlooking the River Kent on the warmer days. And if this is the start point for your cycle adventure, this café is ideally located next to Wheelbase, where you can hire bikes and enjoy the rural trails.

wilfs-cafe.co.uk

