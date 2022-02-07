Yorkshire's top cocktail bars revealed

The best places to sip a cocktail in Yorkshire have been revealed in the UK's new list of the top 50 cocktail bars.

Jake’s Bar & Still Room - Credit: Jake’s Bar & Still Room



Leeds-based Jakes Bar & Still comes in at 24, with the long-standing city favourite ahead of the local cocktail curve producing its own spirits.

The cool bar in Call Lane has been around for 15 years and operates the only working copper pot still in Leeds. The team creates an abundance of their own shrubs, liqueurs, and bitters to craft their unique drinks.

Spectacular - Menage a Trois cocktail creation at Jake’s Bar & Still Room - Credit: Jake’s Bar & Still Room



Say judges, 'Featuring a still room and a fantastical cocktail menu, Jake’s Bar in Leeds pretty much has everything a discerning cocktail drinker will ever need in the city, with the distillery allowing the bar to create its own spirits and liqueurs.

'As for drinks. Well, you’ll have to go in and check things out for yourself, as the bar currently features its 14th edition cocktail menu with some exciting and interesting flavour combinations.'

Expect twists on current favourites including the Espresso Martini, while the bar also champions drinks consumers engage with less, such as cognac.

A skip away from Jake's in Leeds is Roland's which comes in at 31 on the the Top 50 list.

Its rooftop bar is nestled away from the hustle and bustle of Leeds life and is most impressive in the summer with its lawn, long oak tables, festive lighting, and exposed bricks.

Roland's cosy bar area - Credit: Roland's

There are a number of other separate drinking spaces and a wide range of food and drink on offer, including bar nibbles, wines and beers as well as fizz and the perfect G&T selection.

In at 39 on the list is the hidden Below Stairs, which, as the name suggests, is in a city central basement in Leeds.

Below Stairs basement bar in Leeds - Credit: Below Stairs

The cocktail menu is concise and covers a variety of categories as well serve styles. Although a relatively compact menu, the complexity of each drink makes up for this', say the judges.

Below Stairs' Grand Raspberry - Credit: Below Stairs

A few notable serves have included Time Out, made using dandelion root infused Absolut Kurrant Vodka, chamomile tea syrup and dandelion and burdock bitters; the Fen Li is made using pear infused cognac, five-spice infuse pear liqueur and cascara vermouth; and the tomato vine wine is made using tomato infused Grape Skin Vodka, apple aperitif, lapsang souchong, muscovado, coffee and coconut liqueur, hickory smoke and popping corn.

On the list at 41 we're off to a Sheffield public loo - or least it was before a former gent’s toilets below a Grade I listed Victorian town hall in Sheffield became, aptly, Public, a tiny haven for drinkers of fine liquids.

Said to be, 'A bar like no other, with dark and decadent interiors and low lighting, Public is a world within a world and offers an exceptional experience.'

The cocktail menu is split into two halves, with classic serves on one side and a twist on the opposite, making it a very interesting and tempting offering.

Notable cocktails of the past have included 159 Norfolk Street, made using White Chocolate washed Tanqueray, Cocchi Americano, Fino Sherry and Rose Water; and the Public Bellini, made with homemade peach puree, topped with Prosecco.

The venue also serves an excellent food menu, which is exceptional considering how small the venue and the kitchen within are.

Hedonist's Rhubarb Sour - Credit: Hedonist



In at 42 is Hedonist, one of Leeds’ favourite cocktail bars, in the heart of the city centre, ' an award-winning venue that puts guests at the heart of what it does.'

Launched by three friends whose friendship began in Leeds many years ago, along with a wealth of bartenders who have a love for cocktails, the venue is a staple on any drink connoisseur’s cocktail bar list.

On the menu, notable cocktails have included the Rhubarb Sour, made using Finland Vodka, rhubarb, Aperol and lemon; the Maroon 5.1, made with Woodford Reserve, Cocchi American, spiced pear and maple; and the Sky Blue Pink, made with Fino Sherry, Cocchi Rosa, Benedictine, raspberries, lemon and peach.

Top 50 Cocktail Bars publisher Christopher Lowe said: 'London has always been seen as a global leader for cocktails but as you’ll see from the 2022 list, other major cities across the UK are now catching up. Our newly launched website will help cocktail connoisseurs discover the best of the UK bar scene with many of these very much still under the radar.'







