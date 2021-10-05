Love Island star launches new restaurant and bar in Romford

Published: 4:20 PM October 5, 2021

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and his restaurateur business partner Nadir Gul have officially opened the doors to Array - Credit: Lyle Böenke for Posh Cockney

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and his restaurateur business partner Nadir Gul have officially opened the doors to their new restaurant and bar in Harold Wood.

The new restaurant focuses on delivering a dining sensation with a globally inspired mix of dishes – from Asia to the Med.

Diners will be treated to an eclectic menu, with deliciously fresh fish, locally sourced meats and an emphasis on sharing dishes, including whole-baked seabass by the kilo.

There are some stunning tropical and cheekily-named cocktails, including a Love Island Ice Tea to give a nod to Kem’s jaunt on Love Island.

Experience is at the heart of Array and as the name suggests, they offer food, entertainment and nightlife making it a local destination.

Its interior was inspired by hot Miami nights and there are plans for the nightlife to showcase live singers, performers and DJs.

Kem and Nadir are both proud members of the local community.

As frequent customers of the original Shepherd & Dog, they wanted to use the fundamentals of what the pub meant to local people and create a destination here in Essex where everyone – family, friends, couples – can go out and enjoy themselves and make memories all under one roof.

The à la carte menu showcases both vegan and vegetarian dishes, as well as a separate menu for little ones.

Food is locally sourced to further support the community and fish is sustainably caught and MSC certified.

Whether you’re looking for a cosy location for a family Sunday roast, your new favourite Friday night cocktail spot or a secret garden for your next date, Array could well fit the bill for you.

Open Monday to Thursday 5pm-12am; Friday to Sunday 12pm to 12am; 91 Shepherds Hill, Romford; RM3 0NP; arrayessex.com