Yorkshire's tastiest food tour is back

Good news for foodies – Malton’s famed Food Tour is up and running again offering a feast for gourmets who love to eat local.

The Food Tour is a day trip with a tasty twist in Malton - known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Talbot Yard Food court is a jewel in Yorkshire's food crown, packed with artisan producers - Credit: visitmalton

The smart market town is home to award-winning artisan producers, butchers, bakers and chefs, all tucked away in this foodie haven in the middle of the beautiful Yorkshire countryside - but just half and hour from the city of York.

The 3.5 hour tour is basically an indulgent gourmet grazing session at some of the finest producers Yorkshire has to offer.

Cookery school up close - stop off at The Cook's Place - Credit: visitmalton

The tour will take visitors on a culinary expedition, starting at The Cook’s Place with a fresh cup of coffee from the artisan roaster, Roost Coffee, and finishing back at The Cook’s Place with a light bite lunch made entirely from local produce by Malton legend and acclaimed cook, Gilly Robinson.

Meet the maker - a chat at La Trattoria - Credit: visitmalton

As part of the tour, guests will have the opportunity to meet some of Malton’s most accomplished culinary connoisseurs, and of course sample plenty of the award-winning produce – such as the iconic ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ beer from the pioneers at Malton Brewery and the mouthwatering macarons from Malton’s very own Master Pâtissier, Florian Poirot. The Hairy Bikers were taken by the town when they visited in their recent series, having their own macaron masterclass!

An oyster stop at Arnolds Fisheries on the Food Tour - Credit: visit malton

The Malton Food Tour will also coincide with the town’s Monthly Food Market, which runs on the second Saturday of each month and offers even more delicious delights, with specialist stalls, street food and live music. The Monthly Food Market is set against the magnificent backdrop of St Michael’s Church, in the Market Place.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: ‘Everyone in and around Malton knows about the town’s foodie credentials. It’s our bread and butter (pun intended!) and we are so passionate as a community about showing off our skills and championing Yorkshire produce. We can’t wait for visitors from near and far to explore the town in the very best way possible!’

Sample the sweet life - Choc and Co - Credit: visitmalton

The Malton Food Tour will be running every second Saturday of the month and at other times according to demand. Each tour will last approximately 3.5 hours, running from 10.30am-2pm. Tickets are £50 per person, with discounted tickets available for couples and group bookings.

To book a place: www.visitmalton.com/malton-food-tour