6 of the best Mother's Day treats in Manchester city centre

Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way by treating her to a trip to Manchester city centre.

Ivy Spinningfields

The Ivy Spinningfields is celebrating Mother’s Day with with the limited-edition Floral Mother’s Day Macaron, incorporating a delicious raspberry, almond and pistachio macaron filled with fresh vanilla ice cream and topped with a rich raspberry sauce. The Floral Mother's Day Macaron is available for one day only on Sunday, 27 March at £10.25. You can combine that with something from the extensive Weekend Brunch Menu or one of the Afternoon Tea options.

The Ivy Spinningfields, The Pavilion, Byrom Street, Spinningfields, M3 3HG

theivymanchester.com





Cloud 23 and Podium

There’s a wide range of Mother’s Day option at Cloud 23 and Podium Restaurant in Hilton Manchester Deansgate. You can opt for a three course Mother's Day Lunch in the ground floor Podium restaurant before heading up to the Cloud 23 bar for cocktails. The main course options on the lunch menu are slow roast beef sirloin, herb rolled pork belly with crackling or vegan shepherd's pie.

If you prefer to do things a bit later than lunch, you can treat her to Champagne Afternoon Tea with stunning views over the city.

Cloud 23, 23rd Floor, Beetham Tower, 303 Deansgate, Manchester M3 4LQ

www.cloud23bar.com





20 Stories

20 Stories have partnered with Molton Brown for a Mother’s Day pampering package.

Visit the Molton Brown team on the rooftop terrace to receive hand and arm massages and fragrance profiling as well as a goodie bag.

To eat, you can opt for either the Sunday or A La Carte Menus (Afternoon Tea will not be available of this day). To drink, try the special Mother’s Day Rose & Rhubarb Cocktail paired to Molton Brown’s brand-new fragrance. For entertainment, there’s a live acoustic band playing from 1-4pm

20 Stories, No 1 Spinningfields, 1 Hardman Square, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3EB

20stories.co.uk





Cottonopolis

Floral Collective will be selling artisanal blooms from their pop-up stand in the entrance of the grade II listed building in the Northern Quarter. Inside the Japanese themed restaurant, bottomless brunch will be available until 3pm, and from 4pm the Taste of Cotton Menu is served, where you can tuck into seven tasty dishes with a vegan and pescatarian options available.

Newton Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester, M1 2AE

www.cottonopolis-nq.com





Hotel Brooklyn

There are two options for Mother’s Day at Runyon’s Bar & Restaurant in the stylish Hotel Brooklyn. You opt for a three course lunch with a good range of options which comes with a complimentary cocktail for Mum.

Or go for the 2 for 1 Brooklyn Afternoon Tea with a selection of juicy sliders, stuffed mini bagels and fruit shakes. There are also vegan and vegetarian options available.

Hotel Brooklyn, 59 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3HP

www.hotelbrooklyn.co.uk





Midland Hotel

You can make a day of it with an overnight stay package for the two of you at the Midland Hotel. You can choose between a roast dinner in the Mount Street Dining Room and Bar or a traditional afternoon tea served in the famous Tea Room, then enjoy a bottle of prosecco in your shared bedroom and enjoy breakfast in the morning.

The Midland, 16 Peter Street, Manchester, M60 2DS

www.themidlandhotel.co.uk











