This Norfolk restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Star for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 6:14 PM February 16, 2022
Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, won a Michelin Star for Meadowsweet restaurant

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who have won a Michelin star with their Meadowsweet restaurant in Holt - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has its third Michelin-starred restaurant with the news that Meadowsweet in Holt has won the coveted accolade.
Chef-proprietor Greg Anderson, formerly with Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall, runs the restaurant with Rebecca, his partner.

The Michelin inspectors were clearly bowled over with Meadowsweet; "The finest local produce is delivered via a skilfully prepared tasting menu where deep flavours come together perfectly and no detail is overlooked – and the team of chefs present and explain the dishes personally."

The inspectors also commented on the ambience of the Georgian building: "You enter via the back of the building, through an illuminated garden, and are then warmly welcomed into a beautiful dining room, where the lovely handmade tables have the menu and cutlery secreted in a drawer."

A dish from the menu at Michelin-starred Morston Hall

A dish from the menu at Michelin-starred Morston Hall - Credit: Morston Hall

Meadowsweet joins Morston Hall and The Neptune on Michelin's top table. Morston's Galton Blackiston has held his star since 1999 while Kevin Mangeolles at The Neptune has had one since 2009. The new star gives Norfolk three Michelin-starred restaurants for the first time.

Prune Armagnac dessert from Michelin-starred Old Hunstanton restaurant The Neptune

Prune Armagnac dessert from Michelin-starred Old Hunstanton restaurant The Neptune - Credit: The Neptune

And there are three Bib Gourmand awards, one for Sculthorpe Mill and a repeat honour for the Wiveton Bell and the Gunton Arms.

The Sculthorpe Mill is now one of three Norfolk restaurants to have been given the Bib Gourmand

The Sculthorpe Mill is now one of three Norfolk restaurants to have been given the Bib Gourmand award - Credit: AW PR

Michelin's judges said of Sculthorpe: "It has been lovingly restored by sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton, who have created a chic dining pub with contemporary bedrooms and a riverside terrace. The experienced chef offers well-judged, flavoursome cooking, with plenty of vegetarian options."

The twice-baked crab soufflé at the Wiveton Bell. Picture: Lauren Cope

The twice-baked crab soufflé at the Wiveton Bell, Michelin Bib Gourmand winner - Credit: Archant

The Wiveton Bell is: "A modernised pub featuring beams, stripped floors and wood-burning stoves; with picnic tables out the front and a beautifully landscaped rear terrace. The seasonal menu offers pub classics that are carefully crafted from quality local ingredients," says the guide.

Inside the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside the Gunton Arms, Michelin Bib Gourmand holder - Credit: Archant

Of the Gunton Ams it says that: "Dishes are fiercely seasonal; some – such as the Aberdeen Angus steaks – are cooked over the fire. Well-equipped bedrooms have a stylish country house feel."

