Top 10 places in Norfolk for a Mother's Day afternoon tea

We share our top places to take the special lady in your life this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, taking place in 2022 on March 27th. This is a great opportunity to take a day to appreciate the woman who raised you and show them that you care. One way to do so, is to take them out for afternoon tea, where the sandwiches and cakes will be piled high.

We recommend booking ahead of time to avoid disappointment, and wearing your stretchy 'mom jeans' so you can make the most of the delicious offerings at these 10 restaurants, cafes, and other locations.

Assembly House

The Assembly House is always a decadent place to enjoy an afternoon tea. This Mothering Sunday, they are promising a real treat with a delicious array of sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and scones.

£23.95pp, book at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

Bank House

Served in the wonderful setting of the Counting House, looking out onto King’s Staithe Square and the iconic Custom House, afternoon tea at Bank House is a classic affair. You can choose from several options including a children's afternoon tea so that the whole family can enjoy this Mother's Day.

From £15pp, learn more at thebankhouse.co.uk

Barnham Broom

This luxury resort near Norwich is the ultimate place for afternoon tea in 2022. Not only do they offer a special Mother's Day afternoon tea, but you can indulge with a 'chocolate lovers' or cocktail variation on the classic meal too.

From £23.95pp, book now at barnham-broom.co.uk

Biddy's Tearoom

Nestled in the Lanes of Norwich is a true tea lovers dream. Biddy's is the perfect place to catch up over cake with friends, and they even have events and shows on occasion (we loved their rendition of Christmas Carol over Christmas). You can choose from afternoon tea for one or two, plus a 'halfternoon' tea if you're not feeling quite so peckish.

From £12.95pp, learn more at biddystearoom.com

Byfords

There are many options to choose from at our next location, from afternoon tea to champagne high tea. For Mother's Day, we recommend a High Tea as it includes all the delights of afternoon tea but with added savoury offerings.

From £18.50pp, book now at byfords.org.uk

Congham Hall

A perfect place to indulge yourself, treat a loved one with full afternoon tea in one of their many lounges or the terrace in the good weather. Take a walk around the herb garden and orchard before or after tea to really make this Mother's Day one to remember.

From £22pp, learn more at conghamhallhotel.co.uk

The Grove

Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or to simply treat yourself, The Grove have designed an Afternoon Tea menu to allow guests to really indulge. Make your Mum feel special in their decadent but warm dining room, then maybe take a walk along the beach to burn off some of those cakes.

From £18pp, book now at thegrovecromer.co.uk

The Norfolk Mead

You can really indulge at our next location whose restaurant was a finalist at the 2019 EAT Norfolk Food & Drink Awards for 'Best Afternoon Tea'. It's easy to see why as everything is handmade on site, using only the freshest of ingredients.

£19.50pp, learn more at norfolkmead.co.uk

Park Farm Hotel

A gorgeous and tranquil resort, nestled in over 200 acres of parkland, Park Farm is a wonderful place to get away from the hustle and bustle this Mother's Day. They claim to have perfected the afternoon tea with a wide selection of savoury and sweet treats to try. They also have a dedicated child's menu and a separate vegan one so everyone can enjoy.

£19.50pp, book now at parkfarm-hotel.co.uk

Sandringham

Last but not least, treat Mum or someone special to an afternoon tea experience at Sandringham followed by a spot of retail therapy in the Sandringham Shop. This iconic Norfolk spot is offering a special Mother's Day menu including treats such as white chocolate and coconut truffles with Sandringham gin and Estate game pate baskets.

£35pp, learn more at sandrighamestate.co.uk