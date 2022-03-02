6 Mother's Day lunch menus to try in Hampshire

Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way possible by having a hearty meal with the whole family at one of these pubs and restaurants in Hampshire.

Green Dragon

This cosy pub nestled in the gorgeous New Forest is perhaps the perfect location for a laid back Mother's Day lunch this year. You can expect a menu brimming with tasty home comforts like a proper Sunday roast dinner, beer-battered fish and chips, delicious sticky toffee pudding, and so many more delectable dishes it might be tricky deciding on what to order! Pricing will vary as there is no set menu.

Where: Green Dragon, Brook, New Forest, Hampshire SO43 7HE

More information: www.greendragonbrook.co.uk





The Old Forge

Indulge mum with a tasty three-course meal at The Old Forge in Winchester with a menu boasting Grilled Lamb Kofta, Rib-eye Steak and rustic chips, Creme Brulee and if that doesn't whet the appetite the rest of the menu will surely delight. Pricing for the Mother's Day Lunch menu is at £25.50 per person.

Where: The Old Forge, Main Rd, Otterbourne, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 2EE

More information: www.theoldforgeotterbourne.co.uk/mothers-day





Audleys Wood Hotel

Choose between a two or three-course meal at Audleys Wood Hotel's Conservatory Restaurant this Mothering Sunday. The menu follows the usual traditional Sunday roast route, but there will be a glass of celebratory fizz, and a gift for mum included. Pricing is set at £30.50 for two courses and £34.50 for three courses per person.

Where: Audleys Wood Hotel, Alton Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG25 2JT

More information: www.handpickedhotels.co.uk/audleyswood/traditional-Sunday-lunch





Ocean Grill

For an unforgettable Mother's Day lunch with flair head to the Ocean Grill where your Wagyu Sunday roast will be presented on a carving and flambé trolley right at your table. Be sure to book as in advance as possible.

Where: Unit 12, Ocean Village, Canute Rd, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 3TN

More information: www.oceangrillsouthampton.co.uk/mothers-day





The Sloop Inn

Gather the family and enjoy everyone's favourite comfort food without lifting a finger this Mother's Day at The Sloop Inn on the Isle of Wight. Whether is a slice of delicious pizza, delectable fish and chips or a traditional Sunday roast there are plenty of options to indulge in.

Where: Mill Square, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle of Wight PO33 4HS

More information: www.stonehouserestaurants.co.uk/thesloopinntheisleofwight/mothers-day





The Poplar Farm

Enjoy the three-course Mother’s Day menu at The Poplar Farm on either Saturday 26th or Sunday 27th with dishes including duck confit, fish and chips, soup and more. Pricing is set at £25.95 per person and a £5 deposit is required to dine on Sunday 27th.

Where: Old Salisbury Road, Abbotts Ann, Andover, Hampshire, SP11 7NJ

More information: www.vintageinn.co.uk/thepoplarfarmabbottsann/mothers-day





