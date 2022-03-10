Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 Mother's Day lunch menus to try in Suffolk

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:09 PM March 10, 2022
Treat mum to a gourmet Sunday roast this Mother's Day

Treat mum to a gourmet Sunday roast this Mother's Day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way possible by having a hearty meal with the whole family at one of these pubs and restaurants in Suffolk

The Northgate 

Sit down to a traditional Sunday roast with a special Mother's Day twist at the opulently decorated restaurant The Northgate right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds. You can expect a delectable menu and a bevvy of beverages to make your mouths water while you reminisce on memories with the whole family.

Location: Northgate St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1HP

More information: www.thenorthgate.com/mothers-day


The Unruly Pig 

Treat Mum to a Mother's Day feast at The Unruly Pig, which is arguably the hottest pub restaurant in the country right now, thanks to their number one spot on the top 50 Gastropubs in the UK! Pricing for the delectable 3-course menu is set at £60 per adult and £30 per child or 'little Piglet'.

Location: Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU

More information: www.theunrulypig.co.uk/mothers-day


The Ship

This Mother's Day at The Ship, you can delve into the usual Sunday menu or dabble with some tantalising additions specially selected for the day. Be sure to reserve a table as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Location: St James's St, Dunwich, Saxmundham IP17 3DT

More information: www.shipatdunwich.co.uk/mothers-day


The Hog Hotel 

Enjoy the usual Sunday Lunch offering from The Hog Hotel with dishes that include duck, steak and veggie options, but a Mothers Day gift will also be included. Pricing is set at £35 per adult and £15 per child (under 12).

Location: 41 London Rd S, Pakefield, Lowestoft NR33 7AA

More information: www.thehoghotel.co.uk/sunday-lunch


Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa

Treat mum to s smashing three-course meal at Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa for £35 per person (which includes a glass of prosecco for Mum) £17.50 per child under 12 years. Menu highlights include roast sirloin of beef, ginger and lime marinated salmon with braised pak choi and white chocolate and passion fruit cheesecake.

Location: Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP13 6NU

More information: www.seckford.co.uk/occasions/mothers-day


Suffolk Magazine
Mother's Day
Suffolk

