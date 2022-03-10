5 Mother's Day lunch menus to try in Suffolk

Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way possible by having a hearty meal with the whole family at one of these pubs and restaurants in Suffolk

The Northgate

Sit down to a traditional Sunday roast with a special Mother's Day twist at the opulently decorated restaurant The Northgate right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds. You can expect a delectable menu and a bevvy of beverages to make your mouths water while you reminisce on memories with the whole family.

Location: Northgate St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1HP

More information: www.thenorthgate.com/mothers-day





The Unruly Pig

Treat Mum to a Mother's Day feast at The Unruly Pig, which is arguably the hottest pub restaurant in the country right now, thanks to their number one spot on the top 50 Gastropubs in the UK! Pricing for the delectable 3-course menu is set at £60 per adult and £30 per child or 'little Piglet'.

Location: Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU

More information: www.theunrulypig.co.uk/mothers-day





The Ship

This Mother's Day at The Ship, you can delve into the usual Sunday menu or dabble with some tantalising additions specially selected for the day. Be sure to reserve a table as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Location: St James's St, Dunwich, Saxmundham IP17 3DT

More information: www.shipatdunwich.co.uk/mothers-day





The Hog Hotel

Enjoy the usual Sunday Lunch offering from The Hog Hotel with dishes that include duck, steak and veggie options, but a Mothers Day gift will also be included. Pricing is set at £35 per adult and £15 per child (under 12).

Location: 41 London Rd S, Pakefield, Lowestoft NR33 7AA

More information: www.thehoghotel.co.uk/sunday-lunch





Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa

Treat mum to s smashing three-course meal at Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa for £35 per person (which includes a glass of prosecco for Mum) £17.50 per child under 12 years. Menu highlights include roast sirloin of beef, ginger and lime marinated salmon with braised pak choi and white chocolate and passion fruit cheesecake.

Location: Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP13 6NU

More information: www.seckford.co.uk/occasions/mothers-day





Read more of the best Suffolk content here:

7 of the most splendid spring walks in Suffolk

Explore Suffolk's fascinating literary connections - From 1984 to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

9 of the best coffee shops and beach cafes on the Suffolk coast

5 of the best coastal walks in Suffolk with pubs along the way



