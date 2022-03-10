5 Mother's Day lunch menus to try in Suffolk
Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way possible by having a hearty meal with the whole family at one of these pubs and restaurants in Suffolk
The Northgate
Sit down to a traditional Sunday roast with a special Mother's Day twist at the opulently decorated restaurant The Northgate right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds. You can expect a delectable menu and a bevvy of beverages to make your mouths water while you reminisce on memories with the whole family.
Location: Northgate St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1HP
More information: www.thenorthgate.com/mothers-day
The Unruly Pig
Treat Mum to a Mother's Day feast at The Unruly Pig, which is arguably the hottest pub restaurant in the country right now, thanks to their number one spot on the top 50 Gastropubs in the UK! Pricing for the delectable 3-course menu is set at £60 per adult and £30 per child or 'little Piglet'.
Location: Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU
More information: www.theunrulypig.co.uk/mothers-day
The Ship
This Mother's Day at The Ship, you can delve into the usual Sunday menu or dabble with some tantalising additions specially selected for the day. Be sure to reserve a table as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Location: St James's St, Dunwich, Saxmundham IP17 3DT
More information: www.shipatdunwich.co.uk/mothers-day
The Hog Hotel
Enjoy the usual Sunday Lunch offering from The Hog Hotel with dishes that include duck, steak and veggie options, but a Mothers Day gift will also be included. Pricing is set at £35 per adult and £15 per child (under 12).
Location: 41 London Rd S, Pakefield, Lowestoft NR33 7AA
More information: www.thehoghotel.co.uk/sunday-lunch
Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa
Treat mum to s smashing three-course meal at Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa for £35 per person (which includes a glass of prosecco for Mum) £17.50 per child under 12 years. Menu highlights include roast sirloin of beef, ginger and lime marinated salmon with braised pak choi and white chocolate and passion fruit cheesecake.
Location: Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP13 6NU
More information: www.seckford.co.uk/occasions/mothers-day
